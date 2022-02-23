Community Briefs 02-23-22

Burn ban lifted

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson has lifted the burn ban for the entire county, according to a news release.

The ban was issued recently because of the dry conditions of the county. Karen Blevins, director of Jefferson County's Office of Emergency Management, said recently the ban would be in effect until the county received a substantial amount of rain.

Small craft advisory issued for river

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is issuing a small craft advisory for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in Arkansas. Rainfall over eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas is causing flows on the system to rise, according to a news release.

River flows upstream of Dardanelle have risen above 70,000 cubic feet per second. Flows exceeding 70,000 c.f.s. will make their way downstream over the next few days. Additional rainfall is forecasted over the river basin through Friday and may push flows higher, according to the release. Details: www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil.

Federal retiree meeting canceled

The NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees) Chapter 287 monthly meeting for Feb. 28 has been cancelled due to covid, a spokesman said. Waymond Meins is Chapter 287 president.

Habitat sets meeting for housing applicants

Jefferson County Habitat for Humanity will host application meetings for its most recent home, according to a news release.

The meetings will be held at the gym of the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St., from 3-6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

All applicants will be considered without discrimination. Families shall be selected based upon need, ability to pay and willingness to partner with the organization.

Applicants must have housing needs. They must have lived in Jefferson County for at least 12 months. They must have a minimum steady monthly income that is based on 30% of the county's gross median income established yearly by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development.

Angela J. White Smith is the executive director of Jefferson County Habitat for Humanity. Details: Habitat office, (870) 536-3822.

For details about the family selection process visit https://www.jeffersoncountyhabitatforhumanity.org/blank-page or https://www.facebook.com/JeffersonCountyHabitatforHumanity.

DRA investment includes Stuttgart project

Delta Regional Authority (DRA) announced a $3,239,382 investment that will boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Arkansas communities and residents. Of the eight projects announced Tuesday, one is in Stuttgart.

Projects funded by the States' Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP) include the Stuttgart Municipal Airport Drainage and Road Improvements.

The city of Stuttgart will use DRA funds to replace a main drainage culvert under an access road at the Stuttgart Municipal Airport. This investment is projected to retain eight jobs. The DRA Investment will be $282,659 for this project, according to a news release.

The DRA's $3.2 million investment will be matched by $7.1 million and will attract an additional $45.8 million in leveraged private investment (LPI) into the Arkansas Delta, according to the release.

The eight new investment projects will improve water and sewer systems, update transportation infrastructure, and support workforce development in communities across the Arkansas Delta. These projects are expected to create or retain 516 jobs, train 240 individuals, and affect 1,068 families. Details: DRA.GOV.