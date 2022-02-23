Court ends Trump bid to block records

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court has formally rejected President Donald Trump's effort to block release of documents from his administration to the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, bringing a formal end to his executive privilege claims in connection with the records.

The decision comes after the court's Jan. 19 order that led the National Archives, which legally holds presidential records, to hand them over to the House of Representatives as the court weighed whether to accept Trump's appeal.

The House committee has said it needs visitor logs, phone records, speech drafts and other written records to understand what role Trump may have played in instigating the violence that unfolded when his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from formally certifying President Joe Biden's election.

In August, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House committee, asked the National Archives for "all documents and communications related to efforts, plans or proposals to contest the 2020 presidential elections results" as well as "videos, photographs and other media" from the White House that related to the Jan. 6 rally, "the march to the Capitol ... and the activities of President Trump and other high-level executive branch officials that day."

Trump sued to prevent the dissemination of the records after President Biden determined last year that they could be released.

Last month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that Trump had "provided no basis" for the courts to override Biden's judgment that executive privilege should not be asserted on those documents.

Tuesday's Supreme Court decision ends Trump's bid to have the Supreme Court hear his case.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday addressed for the first time the discovery of classified material in boxes of documents taken to Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, confirming the Justice Department has been in discussions with the National Archives about the matter but stopping short of promising a full investigation.

Asked if the department would investigate how the boxes got to Mar-a-Lago, Garland said: "As the archivist said in a letter that was sent to the Congress, the National Archives has informed the Justice Department of this and communicated with it. And we will do what we always do under these circumstances -- look at the facts and the law and take it from there."

When classified information slips out into the world, that often sparks an FBI investigation, so officials can track down how the information got out and who might have accessed it inappropriately. It is a crime to mishandle classified information, though prosecutors must prove someone did so intentionally or was grossly negligent. Those can be high legal bars to clear.

Garland did not respond to a follow-up question asking if his comment meant the department was, indeed, investigating.

The bureau investigated Hillary Clinton for possibly mishandling classified information in connection with her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, but she was never charged.

The discovery of classified information at Trump's residence has sparked calls for the Justice Department to investigate him as it did Clinton. Garland's comment on the issue Tuesday, however limited, attracted attention nonetheless.

Former U.S. attorney Joyce White Vance wrote, "Narrator: This means that they're investigating."

Information for this article was contributed by of the Sarah D. Wire of The Los Angeles Times (TNS) and by Matt Zapotosky of The Washington Post.