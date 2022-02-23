Covid hospitalizations fall to December levels; death toll rises by 36

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals dropped Wednesday to 602, a new low for 2022.

The Arkansas Department of Health had reported 645 covid hospitalizations on Jan. 1, and that number rose to an all-time high of 1,819 hospitalizations on Jan. 26.

Wednesday's decline of 63 covid hospitalizations marked the 23rd consecutive day of often rapid declines in the total.

In addition, the number of those patients who were on ventilators fell by seven, to 95, the first time that number had been below 100 since Jan. 2. The number of hospitalized covid patients in intensive care fell by 25, to 185, dropping below 200 for the first time since Dec. 29.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 36, to 10,341. It was the largest daily increase in deaths in four days, but still down from the 49 deaths that were reported the previous Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The rolling seven-day average of daily deaths rose to about 43 on Thursday, its peak during the omicron surge of the virus. That daily average fell to 22 as of Wednesday.

The state reported just one new death on Sunday. On Monday, when state offices were closed for George Washington’s birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day, no new deaths were reported.

On Tuesday, 13 deaths were reported.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said all the deaths reported Wednesday occurred within the last month.

She said she hopes the state's new covid-19 deaths are trending downward. However, she added that it can be difficult to interpret daily fluctuations, citing delays in reporting and the amount of time involved in verifying information before a death is added to the state's count.

"There's always a delay in the [reported] deaths," Dillaha said. "It's not as seamless as we would like it to be."

The state's count of cases rose by 1,059, an increase that was larger by 190 than the one a day earlier but smaller by 65 than the increase on Feb. 16.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Wednesday to 958, its lowest level since the week ending Dec. 24.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 717, to 8,253, the smallest number since Dec. 22.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, state officials have reported 817,227 cases of the virus. Of those, 798,397 are considered recovered.

More details in Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.




