Defense carries Cyclones again

VILONIA -- On a night when baskets were hard to come by, Russellville relied on the next best thing to get the job done against Vilonia.

The Cyclones bore down defensively in the first half and made just enough stops over the final two quarters to escape with a 43-39 victory at Eagle Arena on Tuesday night.

Donyae May finished with 12 points to lead a trio of players in double figures for Russellville (20-7, 12-1 5A-West), which broke free from a first-place tie with Vilonia (17-9, 11-2) to gain at least a share of the conference title with the win. The victory also allowed the Cyclones to avenge a 57-46 loss they suffered to the Eagles on Jan. 25.

Russellville also got 11 points from Hayes Vines and 10 points from Grayson Sims, but scoring didn't come easy. The Cyclones shot 14 of 39 (35.9%), including just 6 of 14 after halftime, but they did a number on the boards and locked down on defense to help compensate.

"I think we've gotten really good in the halfcourt defensively," Russellville Coach Kyle Pennington said. "It's what carried us against Siloam Springs in our last game, it carried us against Mountain Home in the game before that, and it carried us again."

Prior to Tuesday, Russellville had given up an average of 40 points since that 11-point loss to Vilonia last month. But the Cyclones were especially engaged defensively in the rematch.

The teams were tied 9-9 at the start of the second quarter before a putback by Caleb Carter started a 7-0 run for Russellville. Vilonia would make just one shot in the quarter -- a short jumper by Austin Myers -- and turned the ball over five times, three of which led to Cyclones points.

Russellville also held a huge 19-6 rebound advantage in the first half, which led to a slew of second-chance opportunities. That combination helped the Cyclones grab a 23-14 halftime lead.

The Eagles, however, fought back in the third quarter by attacking Russellville inside. Vilonia scored as many points in the quarter as it did the entire first half, with Myers leading the way. He had 4 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals during an 8-3 flurry at the end of the quarter to get Vilonia within 31-28.

Myers scored on back-to-back possessions at the start of the fourth to give the Eagles a 32-31 lead, which was their first advantage of the game. The teams were later tied at 33-33 until Vines connected on consecutive shots, including a three-pointer, to put Russellville back out front.

Vilonia hit just 4 of 12 field goals over the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter, yet got as close as 41-39 after a lay-in by Dashun Spence with less than 15 seconds left. But the Eagles were whistled for an intentional foul on Sims during the following inbounds play, and the senior responded by making both ensuing free throws to all but seal it for Russellville.

The Cyclones can now win the league title outright and clinch the top seed from the 5A-West on Friday with a victory over Van Buren.

"We're excited about it," Pennington said. "We know there's games left to be played, but I'm super proud of my guys."

Myers finished with 18 points and six rebounds, while Spence had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks for Vilonia, which was 13 of 40 (32.5%) from the field for the game.

GIRLS

VILONIA 60, RUSSELLVILLE 54

Madeleine Tipton scored 23 points as Vilonia (20-5, 10-3 5A-West) held off a late rally from Russellville (12-13, 6-7).

The Lady Cyclones trailed the entire game but were within 55-52 after a three-pointer from Brenna Burk with 33.5 seconds to go. But the Lady Eagles hit 5 of 8 free throws over the last 30 seconds to hang on.

Tipton added five rebounds and three steals, while Sidni Middleton scored 12 points for Vilonia. Burk had 12 points and Taleigha Ealy ended with 11 points and nine rebounds for Russellville. Gracie Campbell also had 10 points for the Lady Cyclones.