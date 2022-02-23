Ex-UA employee pays, avoids trial on charges

FAYETTEVILLE -- A former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville employee will avoid a trial on fraud and other felony charges after making payments to cover what auditors in 2018 found to be a loss of more than $15,000, officials said.

A nolle prosequi order filed last week means that prosecutors will not move forward in trying to prove their case against Sharon Annette Vaughan.

Vaughan, also known as Sharon Annette Nichols, was charged in 2018 with fraudulent use of a credit card, second-degree forgery and theft of property, and, in 2019, prosecutors added a charge of failure to appear, stating in a court document that Vaughan did not show up in Washington County Circuit Court in December of that year.

In February 2020, Vaughan entered a plea denying all the accusations against her, according to court documents.

Matthew Durrett, Washington County prosecuting attorney, stated in an email Tuesday that "full restitution" was paid, and that prosecutors consulted with UA "and they were supportive of the disposition" of the case.

UA spokesman Mark Rushing said in an email Monday that the university "anticipates it will soon be receiving a final payment from the former employee through the prosecutor's office, which when combined with previous amounts withheld, will result in the university receiving full restitution in the amount of $15,380.45."

Vaughan, 45, worked as assistant director for a program known as UAteach before resigning on March 6, 2018, according to a UA spokesman and an audit report from September of that year.

The 2018 audit report stated that Vaughan had been hired in 2014 as an administrative analyst. On March 6, 2018, university officials questioned her about certain charges made to a university-issued procurement card and also a UA-assigned Sam's Club consumer credit card, the audit report said.

A "detailed review" found some charges "for unauthorized, non-University related purchases," the report stated.

Vaughan "reportedly admitted to having signed the Director's name without his approval on certain Procurement Card Forms but claimed the charges were for UAteach program related expenses," the audit report stated.

When asked if Vaughan was eligible to be rehired, Rushing said, "Given the information disclosed in the audit, she would not be a cadidate for rehire."