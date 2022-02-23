OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Flyght Black promotes Black wineries, wine lovers





Last week I focused on the (lack of) Black-owned wineries available in Arkansas. This week, I want to highlight the work of one wine lover who's working to bring even more to our state.

Kara Wilkins, a wine lover and Little Rock native, has found a way to champion Black-owned wineries while exposing wine to a community that — at first — she didn't see herself in. "There just weren't a lot of people talking about wine that looked like me," she told me about the early days of her wine journey. "If I, as a Black woman, wasn't seeing people like me reflected in this thing I was so interested in, how many other Black people were ignoring wine altogether because they didn't feel like it was 'for them'?"

With this mindset, Kara began creating an immersive space where anyone could learn about wine without the air of pretension that can sometimes pervade winery tasting rooms and events. The fruit of her labor was Flyght Black (facebook.com/FlyghtBlack), a wine event that showcased Black wine to would-be Black wine drinkers. "In the United States, less than 1% of U.S. wineries are Black-owned or have Black winemakers. And there are many reasons for those barriers, such as cost, lack of resources, and in certain instances, discrimination. For me, Flyght Black is a way to bring attention to those challenges and encourage greater inclusivity in the wine industry," she said.

The first Flyght Black event took place in October in Little Rock and drew more than 200 guests. Local musicians, food trucks, and both wineries from last week's column — McBride Sisters and Mouton Noir — took center stage, and plans are already underway for this year's festival.

"The response was overwhelmingly positive and exposed many people to Black-owned wineries they had never heard of. We plan to host our second annual festival this fall and are actively recruiting Black winemakers and others from across the country to join us," Wilkins said.

Though we'll likely have to wait until fall for the next Flyght Black event, Wilkins is adamant that advocating for diversity in wine can — and should — be a daily occurrence. "Be intentional about buying and supporting Black-owned wine brands. If you don't see them being carried at your local store of choice, ask why or when those brands will begin being carried," she said.

"Finally, let's all strive to create spaces to talk about wine, where people don't feel ridiculed or shamed for learning a field that is new to them."

You know, I don't think I could say it better myself.

