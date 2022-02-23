For UA track, nothing is automatic

FAYETTEVILLE -- Some local commercials attempting to link their services with success similar to what's being achieved by University of Arkansas coaches cite several Razorbacks coaches "just to name a few."

Lance Harter and Chris Bucknam, the lone two active UA coaches with national championships and combined 66 SEC championships, weren't named among the few.

Seems like the late men's track/cross country coach John McDonnell Arkansas before them, and during the 1990-2008 portion of Harter's 32-year UA tenure, women's head coach track/cross country coach Harter and men's head track/cross country coach Bucknam are no good deed goes unpunished victims of their success.

McDonnell so routinely amazed coaching Arkansas 42 times outscoring all its opposition at NCAA Indoor, Outdoor Track and Field and Cross Country championships that a track banquet emcee feigned yawning noting the then latest of McDonnell's men's eventual 84 conference crowns.

It was intended paying tribute to McDonnell's men making conference championships seem automatic.

McDonnell knew the good intentions but bristled privately.

Nothing, particularly on the track, comes automatically in the SEC.

Bucknam, the 2013 NCAA Indoor champion coach, will vouch for that even with 24 SEC team titles achieved since succeeding McDonnell in 2008-2009 including the 2020-2021 SEC Cross Country-Indoor-Outdoor triple crown and last fall's SEC Cross Country championship.

Harter, with six NCAA championships and 42 SEC championships, has coached Arkansas to the last 10 SEC titles in as many SEC Cross Country-Indoor-Outdoor meets. It likely would already be 11 consecutively but for covid cancelling the 2020 SEC Outdoor that Bucknam's men also might have won.

None were won automatically, Bucknam and Harter assert regarding what their athletes and staffs achieved.

It won't be automatic, Bucknam and Harter say, if their teams win the SEC Indoor Championships conducted Friday and Saturday in College Station, Texas.

"Hopefully there are enough people out there who realize in this conference no matter what sport, there's no gimmes," Harter said. "It's loaded across the board."

Harter's Razorbacks nationally rank third, behind SEC member Florida and No. 1 eventually SEC bound but still in the Big 12 Texas.

Nationally in order behind Arkansas come SEC members LSU and Kentucky fourth and fifth with Ole Miss and Texas A&M seventh and eighth after No. 6 Texas Tech of the Big 12.

The other three Power Five conferences produce only the ACC's No. 9 Virginia Tech among the women's Top Ten.

"You wonder if the rest of the nation even tries," Harter said.

Bucknam, his Razorbacks nationally ranked No. 1 but expecting the same SEC down to the wire competition this weekend from nationally No. 6 Alabama like in last spring's SEC Men's Outdoor, says the lone automatic about SEC meets is emptiness if Arkansas doesn't win.

"If you're not first, you're last," Bucknam said. "That's how our guys look at it and that's how I look at it. When you don't win, you feel like you've gotten beat by everybody even though that's not the case."