Former clerk Holliday admits to stealing $1.5 million from Craighead County

A former Craighead County clerk Tuesday pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1.5 million from the county for his own use, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for Arkansas' Eastern District.

Jacob Kade Holliday, 33, of Jonesboro admitted in a hearing before U.S. District Judge James Moody to taking $1,579,057.03 from the clerk's office account and using it to bankroll his businesses.

He owns Holliday Development and Management LLC, and Total Healthcare LLC, which operate restaurants and coffee shops in Jonesboro.

Holliday agreed to repay the amount in restitution, and Moody will sentence Holliday at a later date, the release states.

County officials reported the theft in June 2020, and the indictment identified that the first fraudulent transfer, of more than $101,000, happened Jan. 29 of that year.

Holliday told investigators that he planned to replace the money, but the onset of the pandemic caused his businesses to close and left him unable to return the money he took.

Holliday made the transfer directly from the clerk's account and then got a cashier's check from his personal account for the same amount, he acknowledged in the hearing.

The bank that managed the clerk's account flagged the activity as suspicious, leading to county officials uncovering the theft.

Holliday faced 11 counts of wire fraud, but because he pleaded guilty to the first charge -- relating to the Jan. 29, 2020, theft -- the remaining charges were dismissed, and the judge can take the full dollar amount of the theft into account when setting a sentence.

Holliday's lawyer, Dustin McDaniel of McDaniel, Wolff, and Benca PLLC, did not respond to a phone call requesting comment Tuesday afternoon.

In December, Holliday pleaded guilty to stealing from a nonprofit and forging Alcoholic Beverage Control applications, for which he was sentenced to 10 years in prison and agreed to pay $13,963 in restitution, according to documents.

Holliday stole from the Northeast Arkansas Leadership Business Council while he was managing the group's money, transferring the money to his personal account and leaving just $6 in the nonprofit's bank account.