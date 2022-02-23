Glazed citrus pound cake brightens a winter’s day





If there's one bright spot this time of year, it's that winter is the peak of the citrus season and oranges, grapefruit and lemons are in ample supply.

With their bright, cheerful colors and sweet-tart flavors, winter citrus offers a taste of sunshine that jazzes up just about any recipe while adding a daily dose of vitamin C.

This moist and buttery pound cake is perfumed with lemon and orange and has an easy orange glaze for a sugary finish. It's perfect with a cup of afternoon tea or topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a decadent dessert.

The original recipe divided the batter between two loaf pans, but I used a single 9-by-5-inch pan.

My family gobbled this tasty pound cake up in no time flat, but it also can be kept at room temperature tightly wrapped in plastic for up to three days, and it will store beautifully in the freezer for up to three months.

Glazed Lemon-Orange Pound Cake

1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 cups granulated sugar

5 eggs, at room temperature

Zest from 4 lemons, divided use

Zest from 4 oranges, divided use

3 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice, divided use

¾ cup buttermilk at room temperature (see note)

1 teaspoon lemon extract

1 ½ cups confectioners' sugar, plus more as needed

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with butter or cooking spray.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Beat in eggs and three-quarters of the orange and lemon zests.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In another bowl, combine half of the orange juice, the buttermilk and lemon extract. Add flour and buttermilk mixtures alternately to the batter. Pour batter into the loaf pan, and lightly rap on the counter a few times to make sure it's settled and smooth on top. Bake for 45 minutes, or until cake tester comes out clean.

In small bowl, whisk together confectioners' sugar and enough of the remaining orange juice until it reaches the desired consistency to spread and drip slightly. (Add more juice if it's too thick or more sugar if it's too thin.)

When cake is almost cool, drizzle glaze on top and down sides, then sprinkle with remaining orange and lemon zests.

Makes 1 pound cake.

Note: If you don't have buttermilk, make soured milk by adding 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice to 1 cup regular milk and measure accordingly.

Recipe adapted from wornslapout.com



