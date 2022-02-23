Golden Lions end game 3 points short

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team fell short by a bucket against Texas Southern University 70-68 on Monday night at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Shawn Williams put up 29 points and added four rebounds. Williams shot 50 percent from the field, going 11-for-22 and 4-of-10 from 3-point range.

Brandon Brown added 20 points to come up big in the clutch, going 7-of-11 from the field and 1-for-3 from downtown. He also grabbed four rebounds and had four steals.

The Tigers, after leading 43-33 at the half, came out running and gunning in the second half to gain a 20-point lead over the Golden Lions.

Playing with a sense of urgency, Brown began to take charge on the offensive end by driving to the bucket and knocking down free throws in game situations to make it count down the stretch.

Williams took over in the final 5 minutes. Getting amongst the trees in the post, Williams elevated himself in the air, putting his right knee up to bank a stepback over a Texas Southern big man to cut the lead to 67-61.

With 1:23 to go, Texas Southern turned the ball over, giving the Golden Lions a chance to capitalize on offense. Williams penetrated to the rim and cut the Texas Southern lead to 67-66 with 1 minute left.

Brown was fouled on a putback attempt and knocked down both free throws to tie things up at 68 with 53 seconds left.

The Golden Lions went into their on-ball pressure, man-to-man defense, intending to get a stop, but Texas Southern sunk a midrange jumper to take the lead.

With UAPB's hopes to sink a 3 to take the win, the ball rimmed in-and-out at the buzzer.

The Golden Lions will host Mississippi Valley State University for Senior Night on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., following the women's 3 p.m. game.

BASEBALL

Mississippi State 17, UAPB 1

In Starkville, Miss., the defending national champions posted an 8-spot in the first inning and hammered UAPB's pitching staff for 13 hits Tuesday.

UAPB's lone run came on a fourth-inning Braelin Hence homer. The Golden Lions (1-3) finished the game with five hits.

Mike Gerwitz (0-1) faced 12 batters in the first two-thirds of the first inning and allowed 8 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits. Frank Perez, Wesley Guy and Rocky King took the mound for the Lions.

Fristoe (1-0) struck out 6 and allowed 4 hits in 4 innings for Mississippi State (2-2). Luke Hancock, Tanner Leggett and Jess Davis each lined two hits, and Davis Meche and Leggett hammered home runs.

UAPB will take on Arkansas State University at 4 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday in Jonesboro.