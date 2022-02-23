Goodman’s late three propels Eagles to win

5A-EAST BOYS

GREENE COUNTY TECH 39, WEST MEMPHIS 37, 2OT

PARAGOULD -- Junior Benji Goodman made a three-pointer with 16 seconds left in the second overtime to give the Greene County Tech boys a 39-37 victory over West Memphis on Friday night.

The Eagles (16-10, 7-6 5A-East) missed two free throws in regulation which would have won the game and then missed one with 4 seconds left in the first overtime which would have put them ahead.

Goodman's game-winner came after West Memphis' Kam Barnes, who led all scorers with 17 points, hit two free throws to break a 36-36 tie. However, his second make was waved off for a lane violation.

Goodman's three-pointer came off a high ball screen and found nothing but net.

West Memphis' attempt at the game-winner went awry when senior guard D.J. Barrett's three-point attempt bounded off the rim.

Barnes tipped the ball twice, but to no avail.

West Memphis (15-10, 7-6) led 23-19 at the half and had its biggest lead at 36-30 early in the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils got the tip in both overtimes and elected to hold the ball for the entire five minutes each time. Barnes broke free near the basket in the first overtime with the final seconds ticking off. But he was stripped of the ball and the teams headed to the second overtime.

Barnes hit one of two free throws with 30 seconds left to give West Memphis a 37-36 lead.

After Goodman's three-pointer, the Blue Devils called timeout with 4.8 seconds to play. Barrett elected to go for the winner with a contested three-point attempt.

West Memphis' Johnny "Chico" Washington scored eight points, while Kobe Williams added six.

Christian Walls paced the Eagles with nine points, while Goodman and George Smith III added seven apiece.

GIRLS

WEST MEMPHIS 57, GREENE COUNTY TECH 51

Just as they played short-handed in last Friday night's game against Paragould, the Lady Devils repeated the quandary against Greene County Tech, but they rallied in the second half for a victory.

Last Friday night, the Lady Devils played most of the game without second-leading scorer and leading rebounder Clemisha Prackett when she was ejected in the first quarter for a flagrant 1 foul. Thus, she had to sit out Tuesday night's game against Greene County Tech.

And for the second straight game, leading scorer Janiyah Tucker missed significant action due to foul trouble. But sisters Aniya and Alaiyah Price picked up the slack.

Tucker sat out much of the first half when she picked up three fouls and then she drew her fourth foul just 22 seconds into the third quarter and exited the game.

Aniya scored three clutch baskets in the final three minutes and Tucker, upon her return in the fourth quarter, scored eight of her 17 points.

"We don't plan it this way, obviously, but we once again had to do it the hard way," West Memphis Coach Erica Leak said. "I'm proud of the way the girls stepped up when they had to."

Tech ran out to a 19-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and then held a 29-26 advantage at halftime.

With Tucker on the bench for almost all of the third quarter, the Price sisters put the Lady Devils in front as Alaiyah made two free throws and Aniya converted a three-point play to give the visitors a 37-33 lead with 1:54 to play in the third stanza.

West Memphis used a 10-0 spurt to close out the Tech girls midway through the fourth quarter with the final two baskets coming off steals by Alaiyah Price and Tucker.

Aniaya Price paced the Lady Devils with 18 points.

Tech got 15 points from Sierra Floyd, while Rylee Brandt added 13.