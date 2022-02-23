'Hamilton' drew more than 35,000 for 16 sold-out shows at Little Rock's Robinson Center

The sold-out, 16-performance run of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “Hamilton,” which ran Feb. 8-20 at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, drew more than 35,000 patrons and grossed more than $3.7 million in sales, promoter Celebrity Attractions announced.

A statistical analysis by the Broadway League, a New York City-based national trade association for the Broadway industry, estimates the local economic impact at more than $12 million, the promoter said in a news release. The estimate includes economic impact generated by patrons, tourism, hotels, dining at local restaurants and parking, as well as the cost of local supplies and local labor involved in the production.

The hall seats approximately 2,200.

The touring production’s arrival in Arkansas had been delayed by the covid-19 pandemic, which shut down productions of shows both on Broadway and across the country.

“We had to wait for it, but Arkansans finally had their chance to be in ‘the room where it happens,’” said Celebrity Attractions CEO Kristin Dotson.

"We are humbled by the overwhelming support and enthusiasm we've received from Central Arkansas and the sold-out engagement solidified our return to live theater here in Little Rock."








