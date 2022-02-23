It wasn't exactly Woody Hayes at the Gator Bowl. Mainly because the incident was between coaches and we didn't notice any closed fists. But if one thing could push the Olympics skating disaster off the front of the Sports section and out of the first two minutes of ESPN programming, it would be a basketball coach striking another basketball coach.

It happened the other day when Michigan played Wisconsin. Both men's teams were winding down a game in which Wisconsin was winning by a comfortable margin. With 15 seconds to go in the game, the Wisconsin team was 15 points ahead--and in this sport, that means the game is out of reach. But the Wisconsin coach called a timeout anyway.

We could get into unwritten rules here--and how players in baseball are told never to bunt or steal with a big lead--and how basketball coaches are supposed to let the clock run out in the situation described above. That's another editorial, or maybe a column for a different section of the newspaper. (NB: The coach for Wisconsin told the press that he had all his backups in the game, and only called a timeout because time was winding down for them to get the ball across the floor without penalty.)

As the two teams met on the side of the court to exchange handshakes--a common tradition not unusual in other sports--Michigan's head coach Juwan Howard took issue with the timeout when the game was all but finished. Cameras showed a lot of jawing and a lot of finger pointing. As the staffs closed in to talk trash, Coach Howard clearly slapped a Wisconsin assistant coach in the head.

That led the players to start fighting.

In his comments after the game, Juwan Howard didn't seem too apologetic. He said, in essence, they started it: "Someone touched me, and I think it was very uncalled for, for them to touch me, as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another. That's what escalated it."

A body couldn't see that on the video. And it's laughable since only seconds before, Coach Howard was clearly shown grabbing the opposing team's head coach by the sweater.

So what's the solution to this kind of problem?

Get rid of the handshake!

No, really, that's what some people are saying. And not just any people, but people like Dick Vitale, probably the face of college basketball today. He tweeted: "The time has come to eliminate the line after games of shaking hands. Too many incidents taking place . . . ."

So because a few coaches and maybe a few players can't show sportsmanship after a game, the act of sportsmanship after the game is the problem? We have trouble believing that.

The handshake is a tradition, and a good one. Not a person in the handshake line ("good game, good game, good game") might think the other team played a good game. They might be rivals. They might think one side cheated. They might believe the other side intentionally hurt opposing players. They might be LSU fans. But this tradition is important if only to show honor and respect for the game, if not sincerity about the other players.

Instead of getting rid of an admirable part of the game that teaches principled gamesmanship, how about We the People insist coaches act like adults? And set an example to emulate, not beware.

Or would that be unspeakably reasonable?