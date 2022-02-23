Hospitalizations under 700

Falling for the 22nd day in a row, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas dropped below 700 on Tuesday for the first time since early January as the state's new case numbers also continued to decline.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Department of Health, rose by 13, to 10,305.

The number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by 51, to 665, its lowest level since Jan. 1.

The state's count of cases rose by 869, an increase that was just over half the size of the one the previous Tuesday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 967, the first time it had been below 1,000 since the week ending Dec. 26.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 816,168.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 1,002, to 8,970, its lowest level since Dec. 23.

In another sign of the slowing spread of the virus, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said 8.4% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive over the seven-day span ending Monday, meeting Gov. Asa Hutchinson's goal to have the percentage below 10%.

The percentage has steadily fallen since it reached an all-time high of more than 37% the week ending Jan. 18.

"I would say overall we're really headed in a good direction," Dillaha said.

Of the new cases for which county information was available, Pulaski County had the most, 93, on Tuesday, followed by Craighead County with 58 and Cross County with 36.

Information on the county was missing for about 200 of the new cases.

Already at its lowest level since Jan. 2, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by seven, to 102.

At its lowest level since Jan. 1, the number who were in intensive care fell by three, to 210.

It was the eighth straight daily decline for the number on ventilators and the 16th daily drop in a row for the number in intensive care.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 18 covid-19 patients on Tuesday, up from 17 on Monday, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

The patients on Tuesday included two who were on ventilators, the same number as a day earlier.

DeMillo said more than half the 18 patients were at least 5 years old, making them eligible for vaccination, but only five had been fully immunized.

REPORTED DEATHS

After the peak last month of a surge in cases caused by the omicron variant, the number of covid-19 deaths reported each day had been trending upward until recently.

Over the seven-day span ending Thursday, for instance, the state reported an average of almost 43 deaths a day, the highest average since the week ending Jan. 27, 2021.

The state reported just one new covid death on Sunday, however, and no new deaths on Monday, when state offices were closed for George Washington's birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day.





Dillaha said the recent downturn "may be the result more of reporting and accessing the reports as opposed to a trend."

Before deaths are added to the official count, she said, the Health Department matches information from death certificates with case records.

The deaths then go through a "verification process," she said.

"Over the weekend, not a lot of that work was done, so we didn't have very many to report," Dillaha said. "It's more of a reporting issue than a trend line."

She said one of the deaths reported Tuesday happened in October, and the rest occurred within the past month.











COST OF OMICRON

In a report released Tuesday, researchers with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health estimated that the cost of hospitalizing covid-19 patients in Arkansas during the omicron surge was at least $230.6 million.

They based that on an average cost of $42,500 for a "non-complex" covid-19 hospitalization and the 5,426 Arkansans, including 250 children, who were hospitalized from Dec. 15 to Feb. 13.

"In addition, there are other costs associated with the Omicron variant, including lost family income, transportation, lost opportunity costs, and emotional costs," the researchers wrote.

"Given the costs of the two months between Dec. [15] and Feb. 13, it cannot be claimed the Omicron variant was a 'mild' disease."

Noting that BA.2, a subvariant of omicron, is even more infectious than the original strain, the researcher said it is "quite likely Arkansas has not seen the back of COVID, nor, with the chances of more mutations, is the virus likely to settle down and become endemic."

"Arkansas needs to begin to plan now for future surges and for how we will 'return to normal' with COVID-19 being a continuing presence," the researchers wrote.

They said their models, based on data through Feb. 13, predict "a fairly rapid decline in the number of new cases and hospitalizations in the next 30 days compared to one month ago."

"There is a slower decline in deaths, likely because deaths lag cases and hospitalizations," the researchers wrote.

OVERCOMING HESITANCY

Meanwhile, a survey by other UAMS researchers found that even many Arkansans who have gotten vaccinated were hesitant to do so.

The researchers at UAMS' office of community health and research gave the survey to 1,475 people at more than 30 vaccination sites in Arkansas from April 22 to July 6.

About 60% of the respondents said they were at least "a little" hesitant to get the shot, including 10% of the total group who were "very hesitant" and 19% who were "somewhat hesitant."

Among Black people, the percentage who were hesitant was even higher. About 76% were at least a little hesitant, including 28% who were very hesitant.

The percentage who expressed at least some hesitancy was 62% for whites, 58% for Hispanics and 43% for native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, a group that includes the Marshallese.

The lower hesitancy rate among Pacific Islanders could be because fewer hesitant Pacific Islanders were getting vaccinated or because of "intensive, culturally appropriate COVID-19 vaccine outreach and education efforts implemented in Arkansas, which may have reduced hesitancy," the researchers wrote in one article on the survey's findings.

That article and three others were published in scientific journals in October, December and January.

Among those who were at least a little hesitant, 47% said social networks, including family and friends, helped persuade them to get the shots.

Almost 65% of those who expressed hesitancy said they were "very likely" to trust information from a health care provider, and almost 52% said the same thing about information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By contrast, just 15% said they were very likely to rely on information from social media, and 19% said they were very likely to turn to a religious leader.

"Personal testimonies from people who received the vaccine can be incredibly powerful," one of the researchers, Assistant Professor Rachel Purvis, said in a UAMS news release on Tuesday about the survey findings.

"Although some hesitant adopters said they didn't trust any sources of information about the vaccine, we found that most do trust their doctor and their family."

Among the reasons cited for getting the vaccine, 45% were connected with a desire to protect others, while about 39% related to self-protection.

About 16% of the responses were related to being able to carry out activities such as work, attending school or traveling.

VACCINATIONS DOWN

Because of what a Health Department spokeswoman described as a "technical issue," the department's online coronavirus dashboard didn't provide updates Saturday, Sunday or Monday on the number of vaccine doses that had been administered in the state.

The latest update on Tuesday showed that the count had risen since Friday by 6,799.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 2,376, the lowest average since the Health Department started regularly releasing daily vaccination numbers in January 2021.

The average number of first doses administered each day fell to 750, which was still above the record low of 693 a day the week ending Feb. 9.

According to the CDC, 65.6% of Arkansans had received at least one vaccine dose as of Tuesday, a percentage that hadn't changed since the agency's last update on its website, on Saturday.

The percentage who had been fully vaccinated rose from 53.3% as of Saturday to 53.4%.

Of those who had been fully vaccinated, 37.6% had received a booster dose as of Tuesday, up from 37.4% as of Saturday.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th, ahead of only Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama, in the percentage who had been fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 76.2% of people had received at least one dose, and 64.8% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 43.4% had received a booster dose.