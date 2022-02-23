• Amelia Penny, a doctoral student on a field trip on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, stumbled upon what's being hailed as the world's best-preserved skeleton of a pterosaur, a 170 million-year-old reptile with an 8-foot wingspan that will now roost in Scotland's national museum.

• Sean Connett of U.S. Coast Guard District 7 called it "the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation" after a fisherman, whose arm was bitten by a shark near the Bahamas, had his injuries wrapped in a tourniquet by his shipmates, and then a Coast Guard helicopter lifted him from his boat and flew him to a Miami hospital, where he is stable.

• Matthew Abraham of Worcester, Mass., was arrested on trespassing and disorderly conduct charges after state police say he broke into Boston's Franklin Park Zoo and tried to enter an animal enclosure, saying he was interested in tigers.

• Mark Agresti, a Florida doctor, faces decades in prison after a jury found that he billed $110 million for drug tests deemed medically unnecessary for patients at Good Decisions Sober Living in Palm Beach County.

• Jeff Long, a police lieutenant at Brigham Young University, said "it wasn't a small amount -- it was a potful" after a student's dorm room experiment, consisting of about 5 pounds of a chemical mixture cooking on a stove, exploded causing a fire and about $100,000 in damage.

• Dadrius Lanus, withheld his vote as the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board decided to give $1,200 stipends to teachers and $600 to support workers, saying he didn't like the discrepancy: "My mother was a cafeteria worker ... I know what it looks like and feels like to come home with nothing."

• Benjamin Talton of Howard University's research center hailed a $2 million donation to digitize more than 2,000 newspapers from the U.S., Africa and the Caribbean and create "the world's most accessible Black newspaper database."

• Karl Bruchhaus is leaving the school system in Calcasieu Parish, La., after 34 years as an educator and eight years as superintendent, saying it's been a rewarding career, though the pandemic and numerous hurricanes "gave me a lot of gray hair."

• Queen Elizabeth II is still experiencing mild coldlike symptoms from covid-19 and "has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements ... but will continue with light duties," a Buckingham Palace spokesman reported.