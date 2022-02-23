Initial concepts unveiled for Yvonne Richardson Community Center expansion in Fayetteville





FAYETTEVILLE -- The designers behind a planned expansion of the Yvonne Richardson Community Center want the space to look more inviting and build upon the programs already serving a variety of ages.

Initial concepts were unveiled during a public input meeting held online last week. The city will hold another public input session Saturday at the center.

Voters approved a parks bond issue in 2019 that included $1 million to put toward an expansion at the 10,000-square-foot center on Rock Street. Built in 1996, the center features an indoor basketball court, computer lab and conference room, an outdoor playground and a garden.

The center offers an after-school program, summer and spring break camps, physical education for home-schooled children and kid-friendly gardening. Adults also can partake in pickleball and an open gym at certain times with basketballs provided.

Audy Lack with Miller Boskus Lack Architects presented concepts during the meeting showing the expansion reaching to where parking is now in front of the center. A nearly 1,500-square-foot multipurpose room with movable partitions that could host games or classes would be the focal point, with a windowed facade facing Rock Street. A teaching kitchen would be behind the multipurpose room. A long hall in the expansion would reach to the entrance of the building, with bathrooms and a desk area also included.

Outside, a trail would run along the creek on the east side of the site, reaching north to Mountain Street. Across Rock Street to the south, a small stage, amphitheater and outdoor classroom could go in at Buddy Hayes Park. The park lies at the southeast corner of Mill Avenue and Rock Street. Children could walk between the center and the park using a brightly colored crosswalk on Rock Street.

A pair of surveys helped give the designers a starting point. One survey with about 60 participants was taken in person, with surveyors knocking on doors in the neighborhood. A second survey was held online with about 140 participants.

A gaming room, space for adult education and a teaching kitchen all scored high on both surveys. The concepts unveiled represent what is immediately achievable using the bond money, Lack said. Public donations may make future expansion onto adjacent land possible in phases, he said.

"Our charter when they contracted us to do this work was to figure out what was appropriate to spend the bond money on, and to explore what YRCC could be," Lack said.

He said the $1 million in bond money is intended as a seed for more expansion. The city's parks staff have said they plan to put together tiered options in hopes of attracting philanthropic dollars. Potential donors could look at different concepts of varying cost and scale and decide whether they want to contribute.

The city owns all but three pieces of property immediately surrounding the center and is trying to acquire as much as it can to accommodate growth.

Parking was a point of discussion at the meeting. The center has 10 parking spots out front. To compensate for the lost spaces, the drawings show three spots in front of the expansion off Rock Street, two of which would be handicap accessible. There would be nine on-street spaces along Mill Avenue, bringing the total to 12. The center also has overflow parking at a lot across the bridge over the creek to the east.

Resident Margaret Treiber said she was concerned about the parking situation but was impressed with how the expanded center looked from the street. She said she hoped the center could raise more money from the public to expand further and suggested putting more parking on Washington Avenue near the playground to the northwest.

Josh Lainfiesta, the center's director, said for now his energy is focused on what the city could build with the bond money in the initial phase. Having a multipurpose space and teaching kitchen, plus the existing gymnasium, would mean he could have three rotations of children's activities at a time. Being able to have separate groups, especially during summer programs that can have up to 75 kids, would make for a much more efficient operation and be easier on staff, he said.

Bringing the expansion out closer to the street, with windows letting onlookers see the activity inside, should help get word out to the community about what the center has to offer, Lainfiesta said.

"I like it being present and sticking out in terms of being a community center that says, 'come on in,'" he said. "The more inviting you can be, the more curbside you can be, the better."

Jacob Haarala (left), an undergraduate student at the University of Arkansas from Appleton, Wis., leads students Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in a game during a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics activity led by students in the university's College of Engineering at the Yvonne Richardson Community Center in Fayetteville. The city is in the middle of gathering input for a planned expansion of the center using $1 million from a bond issue voters approved in 2019. Visit nwaonline.com/220220Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Undergraduates in the University of Arkansas College of Engineering lead students Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in a game during a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics activity led by students in the university's College of Engineering at the Yvonne Richardson Community Center in Fayetteville. The city is in the middle of gathering input for a planned expansion of the center using $1 million from a bond issue voters approved in 2019. Visit nwaonline.com/220220Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





