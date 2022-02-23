Iowan to give GOP State of Union response

WASHINGTON -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 1, GOP congressional leaders announced Tuesday as they look outside Washington to appeal to voters in a midterm election year.

Reynolds is the first woman to be elected governor in Iowa. She also was the first governor in the country to require schools to open for full-time, in-person learning.

The GOP is eager to portray GOP-led states as doing a better job of navigating the pandemic than the federal government, where Democrats control the levers of power. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell praised Reynolds for fighting covid-19 "without forgetting common sense."

"The President and his team should take notes," McConnell, R-Ky., said in a statement.

Many Americans have grown weary of pandemic restrictions, and states around the country are easing restrictions as cases begin to drop and as a large majority of people become vaccinated.

That is also true at the U.S. Capitol, where some GOP lawmakers have incurred fines for refusing to wear masks while in the House chamber.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said "disastrous decision-making in Washington" has been offset by real leadership in states across the country, citing Iowa as an example.

"She handled covid by choosing freedom over lockdowns and personal responsibility over mandates -- leading to real economic recovery from the pandemic," McCarthy, R-Calif., said of Reynolds.

Meanwhile, the Department of Defense is considering a request from U.S. Capitol Police and the Washington, D.C., government to have the National Guard help respond to an expected truck convoy aimed at disrupting traffic around the Capitol ahead of Biden's address.

"Those agencies have asked for National Guard personnel to provide support at traffic control points in and around the district to help ... address potential challenges stemming from possible disruptions at key traffic arteries," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement. Kirby said no decision had been made as to whether to provide the support.

Capitol Police and the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency did not immediately return requests for comment Tuesday. Capitol Police said in a statement Friday that they were considering installing a temporary fence around the Capitol ahead of Biden's first State of the Union speech.

Multiple groups spurred by the covid-19 protests in Canada that paralyzed Ottawa and blocked a key border crossing between Ontario and Michigan are planning similar truck convoys to D.C. It's unclear how long protests could last, with some telling news outlets that they plan to arrive Wednesday, and others saying on social media that they intend to slow traffic March 1.

Unlike state governors, D.C.'s mayor does not have the authority to deploy the National Guard in an emergency.

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin Freking and David Pitt of The Associated Press; and by Sarah D. Wire of the Los Angeles Times (TNS).