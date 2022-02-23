JOHN BRUMMETT: Big-government conservatives

Now that the entertaining Christian Right infighting over abortion has ended--pleasantly, with no law to be made while we wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to do whatever it's going to do to women's bodies--big-government conservatives at the state Capitol pile up expenses walking around mostly bored.

They're into week two of a "fiscal session" that is approximately as pointless as the lieutenant governor's office.

Voters ought to kick themselves for approving such liberal activism as bringing these legislators to Little Rock every year.

I'm to their right on this issue, which ought to embarrass them.

There's nothing to do now at this ongoing fiscal session except approve agreed-on appropriations for the fiscal year beginning July 1 that are flowing out of the session's lone relevant committee. That's the one called Joint Budget, along with its powerful subcommittees on "special language" and "personnel."

These appropriations amount approximately to $6 billion. With a few millions in tinkers here and there, they represent simple continuing level budgets from the current year.

The vacuum invites such nonsense as last week's vote that failed to pass the next-year budget for Arkansas PBS. Some of these legislative yahoos Googled a contractor of education programming and decided he sounded liberal. One legislator, Sen. Dan Sullivan of Jonesboro, lamented that Big Bird has taken a left turn.

Public television and the Arkansas Legislature ... that's just a skirmish waiting to happen.

When legislators get finished pushing green button after green button to approve these staff-prepared spending measures they haven't read, and doing whatever they're going to do to public television, they'll extend the session to do a few important fixes in the health insurance systems for teachers and state employees.

They could have done that in a three-day special session or even deferred action until the full-on regular session next year. I suppose and will concede that it's arguable the fixes need to be in place for the new federal insurance enrollment period beginning in October.

Until a decade ago, we'd do two sets of appropriations in a regular session, one for the first year of the biennium and one for the second, and pass them together, then stay blissfully home in the second year. But then we got fancy.

It's true that it makes policy sense to make budgets only a year a time. But as a practical matter we've never used these fiscal sessions to change much other than to make perfunctory dollar-amount updates to keep the status quo. If we really need to spend entirely anew, as now with the governor's raises for law enforcement and new prison beds, those could be done in the narrowly focused special session along with the health insurance fixes.

Rather than scores of pro forma bills appropriating operating money for all state agencies and programs, you'd have maybe 10 to which people might actually pay attention.

If there is a recession that slows state government's revenue growth in mid-year, the Revenue Stabilization Act has a mechanism for automatic proportionate reductions in spending levels. The only need for a legislative session in that event would arise if the cuts were deep enough that vital services were imperiled and money needed to be taken from over here to go over there. That'd be a special circumstance ideal for a special, not automatic annual, session.

A special session is under the control of the governor, at least unless voters compound their poor judgment and pass the amendment this fall allowing the legislators to call themselves into special session. (Please don't, voters.)

It is better for a strong gubernatorial executive to execute budgets than for legislators to come to town to walk around the halls going through the motions of making new continuing-level ones.

I say that knowing full well that Trumpster Sarah Sanders is probably going to be governor next year.

I will say this for her: She is no worse than this Legislature, taken as a whole, no offense to the three dozen or so members who clearly are better.

Keep an eye on the Common Ground Arkansas organization that state Sen. Jim Hendren founded after declaring his independence from Trumpian Republicanism. He tweeted the other day that the fiscal-session amendment ought to be repealed because it created a waste of time for full-time "professional politicians."

Big-government conservatives, in other words.

Common Ground, by the way, is tweeting critically about the high costs of expense reimbursements of legislators and suggesting it may have more to say about legislators who go to Little Rock to bear down and do the state's work and others who go to Little Rock to work hardest at filing for expense reimbursements.

That ought to give legislators something to look forward to while they wander around the state Capitol spending $6 billion and pondering programming on Arkansas PBS.