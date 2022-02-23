We need no redo

In the 4th and 5th centuries a group of Christians called Donatists refused to accept sacraments offered by priests who were deemed unfit in their conduct. They held that clergy must be faultless in order for their ministry to be valid.

The Donatists thereby posed a difficult question: Are sacraments valid when they're administered by sinful priests? In the following centuries the church settled on an answer: The sacraments were effective even when administered by unfit clergy. The grace of God is stronger than any human sin or shortcoming.

Now comes Father Andres Arango in Phoenix. For 20 years he baptized hundreds of people with the words "We baptize you." The liturgy calls for the priest to use the word, "I," not "We." According to the church, this deviation made all of those baptisms invalid. Fr. Arango has resigned in disgrace.

In the context of baptism I like the word "We" better than "I." It has a richer, more suggestive meaning. But in an institution that's as hidebound as the church (and can't remember its own wisdom from age to age), no deviation is permissible. Issues no bigger than this have resulted in endless schisms among Christians. Nothing is too little for church people to fight over.

By the way, when a congregation gathers at the altar of the church, only one kind of worshiper is present: sinners. They are met by only one kind of clergy: a sinner. A sacrament is an act in which sinners gather to seek and accept the grace and love of God.

SANDY WYLIE

Bella Vista

Competition unfair

Girl and boy sports should be segregated by sex because so that girls can be safe and win.

An honest person knows a man can't change his sex to become a girl simply by a name change and the administration of a few drugs. But it happens anyway; look at the Penn State women's swim team; a man changes his name, takes the drugs, and abracadabra! He is now a she. Now the new girl can beat the real girls with ease.

That's right, I noticed and that doesn't make me a transphobe. In fact, I say anybody who goes along with the obviously obnoxious subterfuge is refusing to say the emperor has no clothes. Almost everyone goes along with the masquerade because it is politically correct to accept fiction as fact in many areas in this country.

I say transgender people absolutely have all of the human and constitutional rights as everyone else. But nobody has the right to deny biology.

JOSEPH GRAHAM BARSOCCHI

Sherwood

Perhaps not besotten

So Brummett's not a fan of Tom Cotton? Oh, how could I have possibly forgotten? That to gain ol' John's favor, We must constantly haver, 'til our moral foundation is rotten!

CHARLES HUGHES

Bella Vista

Up for discussion

We are in crucial danger domestically and internationally. I come from a short line of Americans starting in Helena, Ark., in 1866. My father served in the ETO, and my brother in Vietnam. With that said, I would feel remiss in not opening a respectful dialog with individuals to discuss such great matters in our nation today. I appreciate your thoughts and opinions.

Look at this list, with which you might agree or disagree is a better position for the U.S., and please listen to Eisenhower's final address which you may find on YouTube: open domestic energy to self-sufficient, bring back "Made in USA", increase legal immigration to 3 million annually, secure southern border, confront cartels on the southern border, cease military confrontation with Russia, do not sanction Russia, negotiate deescalation of nuclear presence in Europe, return troops recently sent to eastern Europe, remove troops from Germany, invite Russia to enter peace accord with the west, protect our nation, our borders and self efficiency, do not engage in Cold War with China, end the Cold War, and build peace, not war.

People say sanctions should come first; I disagree. It is a European issue now. We should support our allies and have their back and not preemptively attack our adversaries. However, like in WWI and WWII, if we must get involved, engage with all force and fury to end it.

Peace be with all my fellow Arkansans.

BILL WALKER

Rogers

Post those critters

It's almost spring and cats and dogs may roam more than usual. If you see a pet in your yard that doesn't belong to you, please snap a photo and send it out into the world somehow. It's a dreadful feeling to wonder about the well-being and fate of a beloved pet.

I see that many people have posted lost or found pets online or on social media. It looks as though every one of us in the world has lost or found a pet. We just all need to trade them out to one another. Please post!

KAITLYN M. BAILEY

Russellville