Little Rock board angling for funding street, drainage work with extension on collection of property taxes





Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday recommended prioritizing improvements to drainage and streets with bond revenue tied to property taxes, should voters approve an extension on the collection of mills in a referendum later this year.

Their comments came during an agenda meeting in which board members had the opportunity to provide input on how the city ought to proceed with a possible special election to renew the capital-improvement millage.

A millage refers to a tax on property. Each mill is equivalent to one dollar of tax levied on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property.

The Little Rock capital-improvement millage up for a potential renewal later this year has been repeatedly extended at different amounts since its genesis in the late 1950s.

If city officials ultimately choose to pursue drainage and road projects, it would serve as a continuation of work that has been paid for with a trio of capital-improvement mills.

The three mills were most recently extended as a result of a 2012 referendum in which voters agreed to fund street and drainage improvements. They are set to roll off at the end of this year.

Any potential referendum could present voters with numerous ballot questions or far fewer, depending on how city officials decide to proceed.

The September 2012 referendum presented voters with just two ballot questions: one for streets and the other for drainage.

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore earlier this month gave board members detailed information on a possible special election to renew the 2012 millage and said it was "critical" that they hold the election this year.

On Tuesday, Moore largely facilitated the discussion. He emphasized that the money can be used only for certain capital improvements.

City Director Virgil Miller of Ward 1 listed needs that included drainage work in a park in the South End, a road to the East Village neighborhood, water-infrastructure improvements in his ward and targeted improvements to historic homes.

City Director Kathy Webb of Ward 3 said the No. 1 thing she has heard from neighborhoods was about drainage improvements. She also mentioned resurfacing of older streets and improvements to parks.

City Director Capi Peck of Ward 4 referred to drainage problems in the Pankey community, among other things.

Vice Mayor Lance Hines of Ward 5 suggested the city keep the ballot initiative as simple as possible. He said streets and drainage in Ward 5 continue to be an issue.

Hines called attention to possible capital needs at the Little Rock Technology Park and the Port of Little Rock. He also encouraged the city to add more pedestrian tables that allow people to cross and force vehicles to slow down.

Likewise, the "bulk" of the comments from constituents of City Director Doris Wright of Ward 6 related to infrastructure and drainage, she said.

Wright mentioned a number of other improvements related to neighborhood streets, the West Central Community Center and more.

Additionally, she asked that the city hold ward meetings, as well as conduct an online survey so residents can provide input.

City Director B.J. Wyrick of Ward 7 suggested the city continue to improve collector streets.

Acknowledging that he had "taken a somewhat different tack to this," at-large City Director Dean Kumpuris recommended linking the millage renewal with an expired three-eighths-cent (0.375) sales tax, which rolled off at the end of last year.

He said he had sent his colleagues a proposal on the subject.

A copy of the proposal Kumpuris provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday evening said he planned to ask the city attorney to draw up an ordinance that would also ask voters to reinstate the three-eighths-cent tax with a 10-year expiration date.

At Tuesday's meeting, Kumpuris suggested the city address parks, community centers and museums, and concentrate its money on fixing major roads.

At-large City Director Joan Adcock mentioned streets, speed bumps and drainage, as well as improvements to two community centers. Additionally, she said the Little Rock Animal Village has not been updated since it was built.

Moore indicated that he would need direction soon. He said he was focused on an Aug. 9 election as an option. (Alternatively, the city could call for a vote on May 24 or Nov. 8 to coincide with the preferential primary or general election, respectively.)

Wright and Wyrick expressed concerns about potentially asking residents for too much. They made reference to the current economic environment of high inflation and price increases on essentials.

Wyrick specifically referred to the failure of a separate sales-tax increase during a September referendum last year.

With regard to selling a proposed tax, she said "people will support streets, drainage, police and fire, and they will support some dollars to parks."

In response to their comments, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. suggested that his office agreed.

"We are not proposing a three-eighths-cent sales tax before you," Scott said in response to Wyrick. "We're here today in regards to the three-mill bonds."

A three-eighths-cent sales tax would be up to the city board to add, Scott said.

Moore said he clearly heard the recommendations on streets, drainage, public safety and some parks while also acknowledging Kumpuris' list. He suggested officials hold another workshop at the next agenda meeting.

City Director Ken Richardson of Ward 2 and at-large City Director Antwan Phillips were absent from Tuesday's meeting.



