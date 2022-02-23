Little Rock School Board plans meetings this week on superintendent search and school closures

The Little Rock School Board is meeting at 5:30 p.m. today for an update from BWP & Associates, the Illinois company that is aiding the board in finding a replacement for Superintendent Mike Poore.

Poore, 60, announced in December that he will retire at the conclusion of this school year after serving in the top position for six years.

At today's special board meeting, representatives of the search firm have said they will present the results of recent community surveys and focus groups regarding the district's strengths and needs. The results of that outreach will be used as the consultants and board members work later this spring to select a chief executive.

The application deadline for the job is March 5.

Today's meeting is closed to in-person attendance by the public but can be viewed on the district's Youtube channel: www.LRSDlive.com, LRSDTV.org, Comcast Channel 4 and U-verse Channel 99.

The Little Rock School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The lengthy agenda for that meeting includes possible board action on recommendations that as many as four elementary schools be closed and/or repurposed beginning with the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

The meeting can be viewed on the district's LRSD's YouTube channel -- www.LRSDlive.com, LRSDTV.org, Comcast Channel 4 or U-verse Channel 99.

During Thursday's meeting, members of the public may comment in writing on agenda items or on the Zoom meeting platform.

Those who desire to comment can submit their intentions here: https://bit.ly/3Hai2rN

The deadline for online submissions is 1 p.m. on the day of a meeting.

To provide live comment via the Zoom meeting, one must submit name, email contact, and phone number on the form and indicate plans to participate live by 1 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

Participants will be provided with the Zoom link before the start of the meeting and admitted during the public comment portion when it is the participant's turn to speak. After completing comments, the participant will be removed from the Zoom meeting but may continue watching via the methods listed above. Speakers are limited to three minutes.

The public may also mail in public comments to Little Rock School District, Attention: Public Comment for Board Meeting, 810 W. Markham St., Little Rock, Ark. 72201

More information is available from Pamela Smith at (501) 447-1030.