Man arrested after

stolen car crashed

Sherwood police on Monday arrested a man who police say stole a vehicle and led police on a chase that ended in a crash, according to an arrest report.

An officer arrived at the Dollar General at 4109 East Kiehl Ave. and spoke with a person who said someone stole his vehicle, which he had left unlocked in the parking lot with the keys in the ignition while he stepped inside the store.

Another officer spotted the stolen vehicle and pursued it less than a mile before the stolen vehicle crashed near U.S. 67 and Rixie Road, badly damaging the vehicle.

Police arrested James Turner, 31, of Sherwood, who is charged with three felonies -- theft by recieving, fleeing and second-degree criminal mischief -- as well as misdemeanors for careless driving and driving on a suspended license.

Motorist facing

gun, drug charges

North Little Rock police arrested a man on gun and drug charges Monday afternoon after a vehicle pursuit that resulted in a crash and a bystander injured, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Eddie Exson, 22, of Little Rock, after a chase of about 4 miles that ended when police say Exson tried to drive against oncoming vehicles to avoid heavy traffic on Broadway Street near the Rose City intersection.

Exson's vehicle struck another vehicle, and one of the occupants had to be taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. The report did not state the person's condition.

Police had tried to stop Exson near Riverfront Drive and Pike Avenue because a passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. That passenger bailed from the vehicle and ran away during the chase. It was unclear from the report if the passenger had been arrested.

Also during the chase, police say Exson threw a duffel bag containing marijuana, ammunition and paraphernalia out the window of his car, and officers found a loaded handgun on his person during the arrest.

Exson is charged with six felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, fleeing, first-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized use to facilitate crimes, tampering with evidence and a drug possession charge -- as well as a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.