Man killed in police shooting in Rogers identified

ROGERS -- A man with two knives was shot and killed Monday after charging at a Rogers police officer, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

David Liles, 54, was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot at Souls Harbor in Rogers, according to the release.

Two police officers went at 2:15 p.m. to Souls Harbor at 1206 N. Second St. where staffers at the substance abuse treatment facility reported that Liles a weapon, according to the release.

One of the officers found Liles between two buildings, and witnesses said Liles was holding knives, according to the release. Liles ran toward the officer who then shot Liles, according to the release.

Special agents with the state police are investigating the use of deadly force by the officer, according to the release.

The state police's criminal investigation division will prepare an investigative case file that will be presented to Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith, who will decide if the use of deadly force by the officer was consistent with Arkansas laws.

Liles' body and other evidence are being sent to the state Crime Laboratory for examination and analysis.

Keith Foster, spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said Tuesday that the department is not releasing the names of the officers involved yet, but that the officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave. The second officer, who arrived as the incident was occurring, is still working, Foster said.