Mayor sees gains after tough year





While the covid-19 pandemic continued to dominate the national and local headlines, White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said 2021 had its bright spots and he expects that trend to continue through this year.

Foster presented the State of the City address at Tuesday evening's White Hall City Council meeting.

"Our city has remained resilient in the wake of a continued global pandemic. Our perspectives, our lives, and our city have been transformed by the experiences of the past two years," Foster said.

However, he said, "As we reflect back on 2021, we have much to be proud of and thankful for."

A BUSINESS BOON

"Tonight, I am pleased to report that our city is strong and we continue to enjoy residential and commercial growth in our city," he said.

White Hall continues to rank in the top 10 best places to live, to raise a family and one of Arkansas' safest cities to live in, and the 2020 U.S. Census marked its growth by 1 percent --although some city officials believe that number is low.

New construction and new businesses have dominated the local conversation, and Foster said there are numerous building projects happening in the north and west areas of town.

Some of these include the construction of Relyance Bank's new 40,000-square-foot headquarters, slated to open this spring, and the recent groundbreaking of a second Simmons Bank branch at White Hall.

Both are located on Sheridan Road.

Across from Simmons, the White Hall Plaza is under construction, and across Interstate 530, a $10 million-plus TownPlace Suites by Marriott is nearing completion.

There will be two national franchises, Moe's Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky's, located at the plaza.

On the northwest end of town, the White Hall High School is adding a $14 million, 48,000-square-foot fine arts facility and a $6 million, 53,000-square-foot multipurpose facility.

The school district is also building a 2,000-square-foot, $150,000 building dedicated to the high school's fast-growing agricultural program.

Just up West Holland Avenue from the high school, Jefferson Regional Medical Center is building a new 76-bed hospital in partnership with Kindred Rehabilitation Services. Although the decision to build a new hospital was made last fall, its location wasn't announced until recently.

Along with the recently opened Brookshire's Grocery Store, there's a new florist, the Petal Shoppe, in town, and BlueScope, better known in the area as Varco Pruden, is renovating the old Fred's building on Dollarway Road. Their move-in date is scheduled for late May.

Foster said he doesn't expect new residential or commercial building projects to slow down over the next year.

Although the building craze seems a recent development, Foster said the foundation for growth was laid long ago by former Mayor James "Jitters" Morgan and past and present members of the city council.

CITY BUSINESS

"The White Hall Public Works Department has been busy through the year with construction, growth and general maintenance," Foster reported.

The crews repaired and laid asphalt on half of Frontier Lane and half of Overland Trail, and removed trees and leveled where the new dog park is located.

They picked up approximately 300 yards of residential leaves for the city's compost/recycling program, resulting in about 60 compost yards.

"Keeping our parks, city buildings and city property clean and well maintained is a priority," Foster said.

The city received a $300,000 Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) grant for overlay work on White Hall Avenue, Robin Road, McGehee Street and Twin Creek Road.

The city also applied for a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant through ARDOT and was awarded $260,000 for sidewalks.

The project will connect the sidewalk along Dollarway Road with East Street, which will turn south and connect to Taylor Elementary. The path will link White Hall Middle School with Taylor Elementary.

"The public works crew does an excellent job and handles any task that I give them. It is amazing how the little things can affect the city's overall image," he said.

THE FIRE DEPARTMENT

"The White Hall Volunteer Fire Department has provided another exceptional year of service to our community," Foster said.

It consists of two stations, 20 firefighters and firefighting-related equipment.

They answered 140 service calls within the city limits last year and responded to eight Jefferson County Mutual Aid Association calls that came in from outside the city limits.

The department now staffs Fire Station No.1 to ensure faster response times. They added a 2001 KME 95-foot platform ladder truck to the fleet, and upgraded trucks with emergency lights, scene lights and backup cameras.

The department has trained in the new TownPlace Suites by Marriott and Relyance Bank on Sheridan Road.

"We have purchased five new sets of turnouts, built props and trained on vertical ventilation and forcible entry," Foster said.

POLICE

"It's been an active yet rewarding year for the White Hall Police Department," Foster said.

Currently there 17 full-time officers, with four serving as White Hall School District resource officers, and there are two administrative assistants and eight auxiliary police officers.

There were 46 violent crime arrests, and officers responded to 5,553 MECA/911 incidents calls, including traffic stops.

Officers wrote 607 police reports, worked 99 traffic accidents, and 47 private or parking lot accidents.

"We upgraded our SkyCop camera system to include Automated License Plate Readers," Foster said.

The cameras can alert the police via email or text when it spots a stolen vehicle or stolen license plate.

"Their dedication and hard work continue to control and prevent crime in our city," Foster said.

THE FUN STUFF

The various city departments were as busy as the local businesses, and a few weeks ago, the city opened new small and large dog parks, located inside White Hall City Park.

The White Hall Museum remained open through most of the pandemic shutdown and began hosting events again last year, including celebrating Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

"The Crenshaw Springs Water Park had a stellar year for the 2021 season, (bringing in about $350,000). We were able to open with no restrictions and because of that we had one of the greatest seasons thus far," Foster said.

That was thanks to the park's patrons and hardworking staff, he added.

Crenshaw Springs Water Park employs approximately 50 high school and college students each year and the money collected pays for the salaries and expenses. It receives no tax revenues from the city or state.

"We continue to make improvements in the park," Foster said.

Over the winter, the slides, restrooms and shower rooms were repainted.

The James "Jitters" Morgan White Hall Community Center hosted several events, including weddings, banquets and Christmas parties in 2021.

"I want to thank the dedicated employees who make our progress possible," Foster said.

He also recognized the town's countless volunteers.

Foster has been mayor for almost 12 years. Previously, he worked for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for 23 years, including as major. He served as White Hall police chief for seven years until being elected to his current office.

"As I reflect on my time as mayor, I am always amazed at how this community works together to continue to make White Hall a great place to live. I want to thank the White Hall Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and its members, and the town's countless volunteers for their continued support throughout the year," Foster said.



