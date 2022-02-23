Missouri GOP rejects filing fee from indicted lawmaker

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Republican Party on Wednesday said it would not accept a filing fee from a state representative who is facing federal fraud charges.

Rep. Patricia "Tricia" Derges, a Republican from Nixa, was indicted last year by federal authorities, who alleged she filed nearly $900,000 in claims for covid-19 treatments that were not performed or had already been performed.

A 23-count indictment also alleges Derges, an assistant physician, administered amniotic fluid, which she falsely claimed contained stem cells, as treatment for covid-19 and other diseases.

Missouri Republican Party Treasurer Pat Thomas said Wednesday that the party won’t accept Derges’ candidate filing fee as long as she has felony charges pending against her.

Filing for the August primary ends March 29.

Derges. who was seeking re-election to the House, did not immediately respond to messages sent to her at the Capitol.

Derges has already been stripped of her committee assignments in the House, and her narcotics license was placed on probation for three years earlier this month.

Derges has pleaded innocent of all charges. A trial is set for June 6.