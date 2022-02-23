• Fox News host Neil Cavuto has returned to work after surviving a bout of covid-19 and pneumonia that included time in an intensive-care unit and some "touch-and-go" periods. Cavuto, who hosts the 3 p.m. hour on Fox News Channel and a two-hour program at 11 a.m. on the Fox Business Network, was back on the air Monday after being off since the week of Jan. 10. Cavuto, 63, is a cancer survivor who has multiple sclerosis and said he was vulnerable to the coronavirus despite being vaccinated. It was his second case of covid-19. "It really was touch-and-go," Cavuto said. "Some of you who've wanted to put me out of my misery darn near got what you wished for." Cavuto said doctors told him that if he had not been vaccinated, he would not have survived. While some personalities on Fox have promoted vaccine skepticism, Cavuto said he was "not here to debate vaccinations for you." He said he owed viewers an explanation about what he had gone through, after asking for privacy throughout his illness. He read portions of letters from some viewers, including a woman named Janice who wrote, "dead or alive, as long as he isn't on my TV, it's a good day." "Well then, sorry about today, Janice," Cavuto said.

• "The Wendy Williams Show" will end because of Williams' prolonged health-related absence and be replaced this fall with a show hosted by Sherri Shepherd, the producer of both TV programs said Tuesday. "OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show" in New York, said actor-comedian Shepherd, a former co-host of "The View." The new daytime show, titled "Sherri," will "inherit" the time slots on Fox owned-and-operated stations that have been the backbone of Williams' nationally syndicated talk show since 2008, said Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury, the producer and distributor. It will combine her love of "pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy," Shepherd said. Production will continue on "The Wendy Williams Show" through the current season, with rotating fill-in hosts, including Shepherd. "Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now," the company said. "We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery," it said, expressing "great love and affinity for Wendy" and admiration for her success.