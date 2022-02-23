New public art gets Bentonville council approval

Officer recognized

Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman read a resolution at the start of the City Council meeting Tuesday night to congratulate Sgt. Andrew Albers on his retirement from the Police Department, effective March 1. Albers has more than 24 years of enforcement service, including 19 years at Bentonville.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

BENTONVILLE -- The city will add a new public art piece after the City Council supported a resolution Tuesday night.

The artwork "Found" by artist Tim Jorgensen will be in Train Station Park on South Main Street.

In October, the city Public Art Advisory Committee issued a request for proposals for artwork inspired by large-letter installations in other cities, according to council documents.

The city received 23 proposals by the Nov. 5 deadline. The list was narrowed to four and "Found" was selected unanimously by the committee on Jan. 11. Installation was approved by the city Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on Feb. 7, according to council documents.

"Found" will be made of stainless steel with stacked letters from the word "Bentonville" using a different font for each letter. The artwork will have a second layer of mirror polished stainless steel that will provide a reflection of people as they pass by. The installation will have a 5-foot by 5-foot footprint and be a little over 9 feet tall, according to council documents.

The concept statement says, "The intention of this piece is to create and empower a sense of ownership in the community of Bentonville."

Total cost, including fabrication, delivery and installation is $35,000. Funding comes from the Public Art Advisory Committee's budget, according to council documents.

The City Council, in a meeting that lasted less than 30 minutes, also approved:

• $70,000 bid to Corgill Construction Inc. for rehabilitation of sanitary sewer manholes throughout the city's sanitary sewer collection system.

• $499,000 bid to Vac-Con Inc. to purchase a replacement dual engine Titan sewer cleaning/hydro vac truck with a 12-yard debris tank and 1,300 gallon water tank.

• $850,724.55 bid to Superior Automotive Group of Siloam Springs to purchase 15 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes two-wheel drive PPV models in the amount of $38,645 each, plus complete upfitting of all emergency equipment in the amount of $18,069.97 each.

• The appointment of John Tanner to fill Brian Burke's unexpired term on the Northwest Arkansas National Airport Authority Board of Directors. The term will expire Dec. 31, 2024.

• Reassignment of the Chambers/Stone Bentonville Municipal Airport hangar to Douglas C. Stone and Lynn J. Stone. Also approved was reassignment of the Douglas C. Stone and Lynn J. Stone hangar to the Stone Family Trust.

• $436,125.41 bid to Riggs Cat to purchase a milling machine.

• Payment of $37,915 to Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission for the city's 2022 membership fee.