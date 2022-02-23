LR apartments fetch

price of $10 million

MacArthur Commons, a 60-unit apartment complex at 414 E. Capitol Ave. in downtown Little Rock, has sold for $10,750,000.

The buyer was an investment team led by Colorado-based Equity Partnership Holdings and represented by Thomas Schmidt, partner and co-founder of Flake & Company.

The seller was MacArthur Commons, LLC, and was represented by Chris Moses of Moses Tucker Partners, which developed the seven-year-old property. MacArthur Commons, led by David Thompson of Hot Springs, acquired the property in 2015, for $10.5 million.

Malvern National Bank provided the financing, according to a news release.

The property represents the first Arkansas investment by Equity Partnership Holdings, which owns commercial, multi-family and residential properties in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Nebraska, Texas and Wyoming as well as in Mexico.

The development is in the River Market District on land where the Arkla Gas headquarters once stood.

-- Noel Oman

Airport's flier count

below pre-covid era

Passenger traffic at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock continues to increase but remains behind the levels reached before the covid pandemic.

The state's largest airport saw 120,133 passengers arrive or depart in January. The total was 47,561, or 65.54%, higher than the 72,572 passengers the airport saw during the same month in 2021. But the figure is 24.2% lower than the 158,475 passengers that went through in January 2020 before the start of the pandemic.

The numbers are much the same at Northwest Arkansas National Airport, the state's second largest airport. The airport saw 101,247 passengers pass through its terminal last month, a 123.23% increase over January 2021, which saw 45,560 passengers. For the same month in 2020, a total of 135,708 passengers arrived or departed. That total is 25% more than last month's total.

-- Noel Oman

Index slides 16.09

for finish of 735.58

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 735.58, down 16.09.

"U.S. stocks sold-off on Tuesday over developments in the Ukraine-Russia crisis, yet rallied off the morning lows after President Biden announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia, hoping that diplomacy was still available," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of USA Truck fell %14.9% for the biggest daily drop among the Arkansas Index companies. P.A.M. Transport shares fell 9.8%. Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services rose 0.46%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.