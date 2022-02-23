NLR takes care of business in victory

6A-CENTRAL BOYS

NORTH LITLTE ROCK 79, LR CENTRAL 51

North Little Rock entered Tuesday night's game against rival Little Rock Central with nothing tangible at stake.

The Charging Wildcats, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's top-ranked boys team, had already clinched the 6A-Central Conference championship and had a No. 1 seed for next week's state tournament at Little Rock Southwest High School in hand.

Coach Johnny Rice said beforehand he just wanted the Charging Wildcats to play hard Tuesday night.

North Little Rock (24-3, 13-0) did that and more at a packed Boone-Fitzpatrick Fieldhouse, jumping on Central from the opening tip en route to a 79-51 victory.

"When we play hard and play together, not the individual stuff, we can be a really good team," Rice said. "I'm tickled to death."

Rice was particularly proud of Nick Smith, the University of Arkansas signee who struggled with his shot a few weeks ago when North Little Rock beat Central in overtime.

Smith (21 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds) was smooth Tuesday.

"I told him when the game was over, I told him how proud I was of him, how he handled his emotions," Rice said. "He was too emotional the first time we played them. Tonight he was even-keeled and just played like the great player he is."

Smith had support from his teammates.

Fellow Division I signee Kelel Ware (15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks) was on the receiving end of four Smith feeds that resulted in rim-shaking dunks by the 7-0 center.

Fellow seniors Corey Washington (18 points) and Ty Frederick (12 points on four three-pointers) contributed to an early onslaught of points.

North Little Rock hit 11 of 14 shots from the field in the first quarter for a 29-12 lead and maintained its advantage at 47-30 at halftime.

The Charging Wildcats led 66-38 after three quarters before a Washington basket in the first minute of the fourth quarter triggered a running clock.

Central Coach Brian Ross said being on the wrong side of a running clock at home was not as upsetting as how poorly the Tigers (14-11, 7-5) played with the state tournament one week away.

"They're a good team, but we would have lost to anybody tonight playing the way we played," Ross said. "We've got to play better. We know what really matters is next week, in that state tournament. We want to be playing our best next week."

Ross said the play of Smith and Ware stood out.

"They were working great together," Ross said. "You've got two great players who were both at the top of their game. So it's tough. You've got to focus a a little more, and do what we're supposed to be doing.

"In the end, two great players who were doing a great job."

GIRLS

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 60, LR CENTRAL 54, OT

Senior center Amauri Williams scored 31 points, 19 in the second half, and the Lady Charging Wildcats (24-3, 11-1) rallied from an 18-point third-quarter deficit to beat Central (17-9, 5-7).

Jordan Marshal (16 points) and Avon Sasser (14) led the Lady Tigers, who held a 37-24 halftime lead over the Democrat-Gazette's second-ranked girls team.

Central outscored North Little Rock 7-2 over the first 2:50 of the third quarter to take a 44-26 lead, but the Tigers did not score again in the third quarter as North Little Rock pulled within 44-41.

Central rebuilt its lead to 50-43 early in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Tigers could not put the Lady Charging Wildcats away.

Williams made two free throws with 8.3 seconds to tie the game at 50-50, forcing overtime.