Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

No decision from Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers said he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. "There will be no news today," the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" on YouTube and SiriusXM. "No decision on my future." Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't ruled out any option, including returning to the Packers for an 18th season, retiring or requesting a trade. When Rodgers sent out an Instagram post late Monday night thanking current and former teammates and coaches among others, it raised speculation that an announcement on his future could be forthcoming. Rodgers said Tuesday he just wanted to show some gratitude to people who have helped him over the past year. Rodgers won his second straight MVP award less than two weeks ago. The Packers went 13-4 in the regular season and won a third straight NFC North title before losing 13-10 at home to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoffs. Rodgers, 38, did offer the Packers some reason for optimism. He said he enjoyed the postseason conversations he had with team officials such as Coach Matt LaFleur, General Manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball.

Fickell gets extension

University of Cincinnati Coach Luke Fickell has received a two-year contract extension through 2028 and a raise to $5 million per year after leading the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff. The university board of trustees approved the contract extension Tuesday, also increasing the football staff salary pool to $5.2 million per year. Fickell led the Bearcats to the American Athletic Conference title each of the past two seasons and to 13 wins last season. Cincinnati was the first Group of Five team to make the CFP in 2021 before losing to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl. The Bearcats have finished in the AP poll four straight years, including No. 4 in this season. Cincinnati opens the 2022 season at Arkansas on Sept. 3.

Marshall sues Conference USA

Marshall University filed a lawsuit against Conference USA on Tuesday in a bid to expedite an early move to the Sun Belt Conference. Among other things, the lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgment and injunctions against the league, which filed a request for arbitration earlier this month, The Herald-Dispatch reported. A Conference USA spokesman declined comment on the lawsuit. Last week the conference released a football schedule for the 2022 season that included 14 teams, saying it will "exhaust all necessary legal actions" to keep Southern Mississippi, Old Dominion and Marshall from leaving the league a year early. Southern Miss, ODU and Marshall accepted invitations to the Sun Belt during the fall and each announced earlier this month they planned to terminate memberships in C-USA on June 30 to join their new conference. C-USA has said the three schools are contractually obligated to stay put for another year.

BASEBALL

Hamilton pleads guilty

One-time Texas Rangers slugger Josh Hamilton pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor in a case arising from an altercation with his teenage daughter, officials said. Hamilton, 40, pleaded guilty in Fort Worth on Tuesday to unlawful restraint under a plea deal that dismisses a 2020 felony indictment for injury to a child, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office said in social media postings. State District Judge Mike Thomas sentenced Hamilton to one year of deferred probation and fined him $500 and ordered him to pay court costs, do community service and attend parenting and anger management classes. Thomas ordered him not to consume alcohol, be subject to random urine drug tests and have no contact with the daughter he restrained. If he satisfies the probation's requirements, the charge will be dismissed. His 14-year-old daughter told her mother, Hamilton's ex-wife, that her father struck her after he became enraged by a comment from her. According to an affidavit by a Keller Police Department detective, Hamilton's daughter told police that he went on a rampage on Sept. 30, 2019. She said she made a comment to Hamilton that upset him, so he threw a full water bottle overhand at her, hitting her in the chest, then cursed and shouted at her. He pulled away the chair on which she rested her feet and threw it, breaking the chair, she told detectives. It didn't hit her, but he grabbed her by the shoulders and lifted her from the chair on which she sat. Upon reaching her bedroom door, he tossed the teen onto her bed, pressed her face onto the mattress and began hitting her legs with an open hand and closed fist.

Yanks to retire O'Neill's 21

Paul O'Neill's No. 21 will be retired by the New York Yankees on Aug. 21. The Yankees said Tuesday they will hold Paul O'Neill Day ceremonies before that day's game against Toronto, assuming the lockout ends and the 2022 season is played. O'Neill will become the 23rd player or manager whose number was retired by the Yankees. A four-time World Series champion for the Yankees nicknamed "The Warrior" by the late owner George Steinbrenner, O'Neill hit .303 with 185 home runs and 858 RBI for the Yankees in 1993-2001. He won the 1994 AL batting title during a strike-shortened season.