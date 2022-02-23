Opening Weekend takeaways, previewing Round Rock Classic with Eric Sorenson of D1Baseball

On this edition of the Whole Hog Baseball Podcast, Matt Jones and Bubba Carpenter look back at the Razorbacks' season-opening series against Illinois State.

This episode also includes an interview with Eric Sorenson of D1Baseball.com, who previews this weekend's top-5 matchup between Arkansas and Stanford.

The Whole Hog Baseball Podcast publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and basketball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple, Spotify or most other podcast stores.



