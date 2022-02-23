Sections
Whole Hog Baseball Podcast

Opening Weekend takeaways, previewing Round Rock Classic with Eric Sorenson of D1Baseball

by Matt Jones | Today at 5:31 p.m.

On this edition of the Whole Hog Baseball Podcast, Matt Jones and Bubba Carpenter look back at the Razorbacks' season-opening series against Illinois State. 

This episode also includes an interview with Eric Sorenson of D1Baseball.com, who previews this weekend's top-5 matchup between Arkansas and Stanford. 

The Whole Hog Baseball Podcast publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and basketball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple, Spotify or most other podcast stores.


