100 years ago

Feb. 23, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- County Judge R. H. Williams today named Clifford Stanley, son of Adam Stanley, king of the Stanley tribe of gypsies in the United States, as administrator of the estate of the late king of the tribe, who died in his tent at the camp... The estate is said to be worth about $17,000... The dead ruler was 80 years old and for the past half century he and his family had made Pine Bluff their headquarters each year... Stanley was a mason and was well known to Pine Bluff business people, who found him to be a man of integrity.

50 years ago

Feb. 23, 1972

RUSSELLVILLE -- Mrs. Judith Rogers of North Little Rock will address an Association of Women Students' convocation in the W. O. Young Student Center. The public is invited to attend the lecture on the legal status of women in Arkansas. Mrs. Rogers, a lawyer, is state legislative chairman for the American Association of University Women, is on the state board of the General Federation of Women's Clubs and is a member of the State Family and Planning Council. She served formerly as chairman of the State Family Law Section of the Arkansas Bar Association.

25 years ago

Feb. 23, 1997

CENTER RIDGE -- A longtime Center Ridge School Board member died early Saturday in a fire in his Conway County home, officials said. A neighbor called the Center Ridge Fire Department at 2:22 a.m. to report Steve DeSalvo's home was on fire. The house on Catholic Point Road was "already on the ground" when the Fire Department arrived, said Fire Chief Bobby Bryant. DeSalvo, 43, a member of the Center Ridge School Board for more than six years, was found in the back of the house near a set of sliding glass doors. DeSalvo's two teen-age children were not home, Bryant said. It took firefighters until 5:45 a.m. to extinguish the blaze, which is still being investigated, Bryant said.

10 years ago

Feb. 23, 2012

• A $1 million gift from the estate of a Little Rock couple will help the Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Home endow a program that helps children in state custody transition into independent adulthood. The Monticello-based residential program announced the gift from the estate of Stephen Harrow Smith and Kathryn "K.C." Smith on Wednesday... The transitional program, which occupies two newly renovated buildings on the Monticello campus, launched with three boys in the fall. It is partly supported through state funds but relies largely on private contributions, said Lyn Whaley, chief executive officer at Vera Lloyd... Youths participate in the program as they "age out" of care from the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Through the program, they learn financial management and independent-living skills while they train for jobs or attend college classes.