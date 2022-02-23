Pickup crash fatal for Louisiana man

A man was killed in a wreck Monday evening on Arkansas 27 in Hempstead County, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Lenward Hebert, 56, of Des Allemands, La., was killed shortly before 8 p.m. when his 2008 Ford pickup left the roadway, running into a ditch and hitting a utility pole.

Hebert was pronounced dead at Howard Memorial Hospital by a doctor around 9:15 p.m.

The weather was clear and the road was wet at the time of the crash, a state trooper investigating wrote in the report.