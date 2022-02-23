PREP BASKETBALL: Greenwood boys crush Alma; remain in playoff hunt

ALMA -- The Greenwood Bulldogs have bounced back from a horrible start to the season.

Friday, they will play for a state-tournament berth after blitzing rival Alma 67-37 on Tuesday night at Charles B. Dyer Arena.

Greenwood (10-17, 6-7 5A-West) will host Greenbrier on Friday in what amounts to a one-game playoff game. Greenwood is a game ahead of Greenbrier for the fourth and final spot from the 5A-West in next week's Class 5A state tournament in Sheridan. Greenwood won the first meeting in January 44-43.

"It's amazing," Greenwood coach Donnie Husband said. "I thought we had the ability to be there. We started off against good teams in the conference, but from that point on we've battled and gotten better. Now, we've put ourselves in position to where we control our own fate."

First, the Bulldogs had to avenge a loss on their home floor to Alma in January.

Tuesday, early, it looked like Alma (5-18, 2-11) may duplicate that win, leading 12-9 after a quarter and 16-9 with 7:11 left in the second quarter after Hunter McAlister scored inside for the Airedales.

"We started real slow, that's a concern," Husband said. "We didn't show any fear and showed a lot of confidence. We kept playing and eventually got control."

Senior Sam Forbus drilled a 3-pointer and jump started Greenwood on a 44-12 run over the next 16 minutes.

The Bulldogs allowed just two baskets from the field over that span and forced the Airedales into 17 turnovers combined in the second and third quarters.

"That's something we try to be really good at is defense," Husband said. "Generally, we're not a great offensive team so if we don't compete on the offensive end we give up easy baskets."

Aiden Kennon followed Forbus' trey with two free throws and a short jumper to tie the game at 16-16. McAlester hit two free throws for Alma, but Forbus drained another 3-pointer to put Greenwood up for good and lead the Bulldogs to a 26-18 lead at the half.

L.J. Robins hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter, Forbus had a conventional three-point play, and Dawson Holt ended the quarter with a 3-pointer and a 45-28 cushion.

Forbus finished with 17 points and five steals to lead a quartet of double-digit scorers for the Bulldogs.

"That's something we've been hoping for all year long," Husband said. "We knew we had the ability to do it, we just haven't done it on a consistent basis. Hopefully, it continues on for a little while."

Kennon scored 12 points, Jay Wright added 11 points, including consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and a steal and layup, and Robins chipped in 10.

McAlester led Alma with nine points and eight rebounds. Daniel Howard had eight points.