PREP BASKETBALL: McDaniel leads Har-Ber’s girls to 20th victory

ROGERS -- When Springdale Har-Ber's girls finally got on the right track Tuesday night, Pacious McDaniel was there to lead the charge.

The junior scored 23 of her game-high 27 points over the last 21/2 quarters, and the Lady Wildcats remained unbeaten in 6A-West Conference play with a 59-37 victory over Rogers in Mountie Arena.

"She does a great job of being a catalyst," Har-Ber coach Kimberly Jenkins said of McDaniel. "When she gets going, everybody else seems to have some confidence and plays off that.

"She's just a different did. She has a fifth gear that a lot of us don't have. It's one of those things I wished I had when I played, and when she turns that on, it's fun to watch her get dialed in, for sure."

Both teams went through six lead changes and two tie scores until Claire Bowden's 3-pointer gave Har-Ber (20-4, 12-0) a 15-12 lead with 4:30 before halftime, then McDaniel went to work. She scored the next four points, then Caylan Koons added a three-point play to give the Lady Wildcats a 22-13 halftime cushion.

McDaniel picked up the offense with 14 of Har-Ber's third-quarter points as she scored in a variety of ways. Her mid-range jumper gave the Lady Wildcats their first double-digit lead, 27-16, early in the third quarter, and she also had a 3-pointer and a three-point play as Har-Ber extended its lead to a 41-25 margin.

"We knew we were going to get Rogers' best shot, and we want everybody's best shot right now," Jenkins said. "Hopefully, we're preparing for a little run in the state tournament. They did some things defensively that we hadn't seen to this point in the season.

"It was a great challenge for us to come out. We didn't get off to a great start, missing some easy buckets early. It just took us a while to get going. I think with school already being called off, that might have been a relaxing moment for our kids instead of being dialed in."

Rogers (13-13, 7-6) started the fourth quarter with a 10-3 run and pulled within 44-35 after consecutive 3-pointers by Perla Morales and Aubrey Treadwell. Har-Ber, however, scored the next 12 points and put its lead out of reach.

Koons added 11 points for the Lady Wildcats, who will close out the regular season with games Friday against Fayetteville and Saturday against Bentonville West. Ava Maner finished with 11 to lead Rogers while Treadwell was a close second with 10.