Prep Basketball Roundup

GIRLS

Bentonville 60, Springdale 35

Bentonville opened the second quarter with a 16-0 run to blow past Springdale.

Springdale only trailed 13-10 after one quarter. But Ella Campbell made two 3-pointers and Abby Sweat one to ignite Bentonville, which outscored Springdale 21-2 in the second quarter.

The win, coupled with Fayetteville's win over Rogers Heritage, means the Lady Tigers (18-7, 10-3) have clinched second place in the 6A-West standings. Bentonville will be a No. 2 seed in next week's Class 6A state tournament at Little Rock Southwest and get a first-round bye.

Jada Brown scored 14 points in less than three quarters to lead Bentonville. The senior guard made a free throw in the third quarter to give her 1,000 points for her varsity career.

Fayetteville 62, Rogers Heritage 54

Loren Lindsey hit five 3-point shots and finished with 17 points as Fayetteville defeated Heritage and picked up its third straight victory in Bulldog Arena.

Wynter Beck also had 17 points for the Lady Bulldogs (12-14, 7-6), who took an early 15-13 lead and stretched it to a 34-26 halftime margin. Heritage (8-5, 17-9) pulled within 43-38 after three quarters before Fayetteville secured the win.

Whitney Brown gave the Lady Bulldogs a third player in double figures with 11 points. Carlee Casteel led Heritage with 22 points, followed by Easton Kimball with 14 and Sophie Sarratt with 10.

Bentonville West 59, FS Southside 42

West bolted out to an early 20-2 lead and rolled to a victory over Southside in Wolverine Arena.

Savannah Rangel had 18 points lead a trio of players in double figures for the Lady Wolverines (15-10, 5-7), who led 35-13 at halftime and 44-27 after three quarters. Maysa Willis and Marybeth Dyson finished with 12 each for West.

Essynce Norwood has 12 points for Southside.

BOYS

Fayetteville 56, Rogers Heritage 50

Fayetteville clinched the outright 6A-West Conference regular-season championship as the Bulldogs held off Heritage for a win in Bulldog Arena.

Landon Glasper had 25 points and was the only player in double figures for Fayetteville (20-5, 12-1), which jumped out to an early 16-8 lead. Heritage (7-18, 2-11) kept things close as it pulled within 30-23 at halftime and outscored Bulldogs 13-9 in the third quarter to make it a 39-36 game.

Micah Hill led the War Eagles with 19 points, followed by Carson Simmons with 12.

Springdale Har-Ber 56, Rogers 30

Har-Ber outscored Rogers 34-15 in the second half to pull away and take a 6A-West game in Mountie Arena.

The Wildcats (17-8, 7-6) owned a slim 10-9 lead after one quarter and 22-15 at halftime before blowing the game open. Har-Ber went on to lead 35-22 after three quarters before outscoring Rogers 21-8 over the final 8 minutes.

Mack Wright had 19 points and Cameron Mains 14 for the Wildcats. Alonzo Porchia finished with 13 to lead Rogers (8-16, 4-9), which will be the No. 6 seed from the 6A-West during the Class 6A State Tournament next week at Little Rock Southwest.

Conway 59, FS Northside 49

The Wampus Cats (13-11, 4-9 6A-Central) used a 23-8 third quarter to take the lead for good and pull away from the Grizzlies (13-14, 6-6) to stay alive for a Class 6A postseason berth.

Dwayne Lockhart scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the third quarter that turned a 26-21 deficit into a 44-34 advantage. Northside got within 3 in the last minute, but a late Conway flurry put the game away.

Keiron Duncan added 15 points for the Wampus Cats while Luke Young's 10 points led Northside.