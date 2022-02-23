PREP BASKETBALL: Teague leads Berryville into regionals

At A Glance

WESTON TEAGUE

SCHOOL Berryville

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-8

NOTABLE Led the Bobcats to the 4A-1 East Conference championship. … Team was the runner-up in the 4A-1 Conference tournament championship. … As a junior was a major contributor to a team that advanced to the second round of the Class 4A state tournament. … Teague was named all-state and all-conference last season. … Averaging a team-best 13.8 points per game with more than 200 rebounds and 67 blocked shots.

PEA RIDGE -- Weston Teague looked down at the court and shook his head, then trotted over to the Berryville bench.

The 6-8 senior had picked up his second foul early in the second quarter in a semifinal game against Harrison in the 4A-1 Conference Tournament in Pea Ridge. Bobcats coach Brent Compton could not risk his leading scorer and rebounder picking up his third foul before halftime, so Teague spent the remainder of the first half as a spectator.

Teague's foul trouble affected the game in two ways, and both weighed heavily in the Bobcats' favor. With their top shot-blocker on the bench, Berryville pushed the pace and turned a small lead into a 35-25 halftime advantage.

Teague also used his time on the sideline as motivation, and Harrison paid dearly for that. Teague came out swinging in the third quarter. Over those 8 minutes of the quarter, Teague dominated the court at both ends. On the offensive end, he scored 21 of his season-high 30 points in the quarter, and on the defensive end, he either blocked or altered a number of shots that allowed the Bobcats to win going away 67-49.

"I just came back in fired up and ready to go," said Teague. "I was able to get back in the flow pretty quickly in the third quarter and my teammates did a good job getting me the ball. I just kept working and trying to rebound and just do what I could to help my team."

Putting in hard day's work is a routine part of Teague's life. His family owns a farm outside of Berryville and Teague puts in work every day well before the first school bell rings, helping tend to the cattle and pigs on the farm.

"I wake up at 6 and go do the chores around my house, then go get a good breakfast and head to school," he said. "It's something I've done my whole life. My parents put that on me growing up, teaching me that work ethic. It makes me a better person."

Coaching at a rural school, Compton is used to his players having responsibilities that far exceed wins and losses on a basketball court. He also knows that players like Weston Teague bring a toughness and a work ethic that translates to the court.

"He's a great kid. He works hard. You don't have to stand over him," said Compton. "He does what he's supposed to do in the classroom and at practice. He brings it every day. He comes from a super family. I'm proud to work at a place where we have good families."

The Bobcats (23-6) advanced to the championship game of the 4A-1 conference tournament, but fell to Farmington in the title game Saturday night. They will carry the No. 2 seed from the conference into this week's 4A-North Regional at Farmington and will take on Dardanelle at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round.

Last season Berryville was 1-1 in the 4A state tournament, winning its opening game before falling to Magnolia in the second round. Teague was named to the Class 4A all-state team and the 4A-1 All-Conference team.

Teague and the Bobcats are hopeful to make a deeper run this season. He is averaging a team-best 13.8 points per game with more than 200 rebounds and 67 blocked shots.

"This year we just want to go way farther," Teague said, "so I'm determined and I think our team is determined and we want to make it to the finals."

The 4A state tournament will be held next week in Magnolia.

When Teague's season ends, he can focus on the next chapter in his basketball career. He has signed to play at Southwest College in Winfield, Kan. He said he's unsure if he will ultimately run the family's farm after college.

"I'm not sure about that, yet," he laughed. "I'll have to get back to you on that."

Weston Teague of Berryville cheers on his team, Friday February 18, 2021 during a basketball game at Blackhawk Arena in Pea Ridge. Teague and the Bobcats will take on Dardanelle at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 4A-North Regional Tournament in Farmington. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

