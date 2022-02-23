Red Wolves look for a final charge

Arkansas State hunkered down in its locker room inside Texas State's Strahan Arena last Thursday.

The two losses the weekend before were one thing -- a two-point defeat at Troy in which the Red Wolves had a potential game-winning shot followed by a rout at South Alabama when ASU played down three starters for the final 30-plus minutes.

But an 84-67 loss to a Texas State team the Red Wolves had beaten not even a month earlier? There was a conversation to be had.

Little did Coach Mike Balado know it would go on for an hour, preventing him from doing his postgame radio interview.

"As a leader on the team, I'm one of the guys who stepped up and I gave a speech to the team," guard Desi Sills told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette when asked about the locker-room scene. "When everyone's playing together, we look like a wonderful and beautiful basketball team. Individual success comes with team success, and when people understand that, that's when we start getting on a winning streak."

Impressive as ASU's three separate runs of at least three consecutive victories this season have been, it's maybe even more notable that prior to the last couple of weeks, Balado's group hadn't dropped consecutive games all season.

The Red Wolves twice responded to Thursday road losses in Sun Belt Conference play with Saturday wins in the month of January, and they managed the same on Saturday, eking out a 58-49 victory at Texas-Arlington.

The win was vital in more ways than one.

Although ASU (16-9, 7-6 Sun Belt Conference) no longer has a shot at its first regular-season conference title since 1991, the Red Wolves can earn their way into a top-four seed and a first-round bye at next week's Sun Belt tournament in Pensacola, Fla. They could move as high as the No. 3 spot and as low as ninth depending on today and Friday's results, but a win tonight at Coastal Carolina (14-12, 6-8) would guarantee that ASU finishes no worse than the No. 6 seed.

A better regular-season finish would increase the Red Wolves' chances of winning next week and reaching the NCAA tournament for only the second time in program history.

That starts with building on their successes from the win in Arlington.

"I give [my players] all the credit in wins and I blame myself for losses," Balado said. "But no, Desi stood up and said, 'Coach, stop saying that. I've got to do better.' Then Marquis Eaton stands up and says, 'Nah, Desi, you don't have to,' and then they all start taking accountability."

Both Balado and Sills admitted Friday's film session wasn't fun. But they also said there was never a negative mood.

"There hasn't been one time this year where we walk into a locker room and everybody's pointing fingers," Balado added. "For us to respond [with a win against Texas-Arlington] makes me feel good about our approach going into the game."

ASU has been good at home this season -- 10-2 with an uncharacteristic late November blowout loss to Morehead State and a one-point defeat that came earlier this month against Louisiana-Monroe.

The Red Wolves are well aware of the stakes: Win both games against the Chanticleers and second-place Appalachian State (17-12, 11-5) and there's a good chance ASU won't play again until the quarterfinals the following Saturday.

Not only does that mean extra rest, but it's one less win -- three rather than four -- that the Red Wolves would have to pick up in Pensacola to secure the Sun Belt's automatic berth.

Balado isn't thinking about Friday. He's locked in on tonight's matchup.

It's a product of the "1-0 mentality" he preaches to his team.

ASU has clearly internalized it. That doesn't mean the Red Wolves aren't thinking about what's possible.

"We don't want to play on the first day. ... We want a bye in the tournament," Sills said. "[But] we're not looking ahead. We're looking to try to be 1-0 every time."