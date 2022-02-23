Revenue rise awaited with sports bets

The state's approval to allow mobile sports betting was good news for Saracen Casino, but the additional flow of tax dollars to Pine Bluff and Jefferson County will also help those public coffers.

On Tuesday, the Legislature's Joint Budget Committee approved a state Racing Commission proposal to allow the state's casinos to take mobile sports bets from people within Arkansas' borders.

Carlton Saffa, the chief market officer for Saracen Casino, said the impact of the rule change will be significant.

"This is so big for Pine Bluff and Jefferson County," Saffa said. "The license to accept bets is in Pine Bluff, and the gambling taxes flow through Saracen and then to the city and county."

Saffa said he could not say how much more business the casino would do from mobile betting but that the rule change would allow the casino to "ramp up" what has been a small but vibrant part of the casino's offerings.

"This won't be a 10 or 20% type of increase," Saffa said. "This will be a multiplier. This part of our business is ripe for growth."

Saracen, he said, has been taking sports bets since the first day the casino opened. But to place a sports bet legally, someone had to walk into the casino to do it. That wasn't a big obstacle for gamblers in the Little Rock area, Saffa said, but if someone was in Blytheville or Springdale, he said, for instance, the long drive was a hindrance. Now, through the use of an app, gamblers can place sports bets from the casino restaurant or from the farthest corners of the state.

"This allows us to expand this line of our business and bring sports betting into the 21st century with an e-commerce platform.," Saffa said. "With our app downloaded on your phone, we are as far away as your back pocket."

When other states have opened up mobile sports betting, the reaction from the public has been positive, Saffa said.

"When it was launched in Louisiana, in 36 hours 3% of the population had downloaded the app," he said. "In New Jersey, 75% of sports betting is done via mobile apps. We are expecting tremendous interest in Arkansas."

The public may also have had an impact on the state's decision to approve the measure. Saffa said the Racing Commission had received about a thousand letters asking commissioners when they were going to approve mobile sports gambling. And those calls were also coming into Saracen's offices, he said.

"We are just tickled that this was approved," Saffa said. "We want to thank the governor [Asa Hutchinson], the commission and the legislature."

Saracen Casino Resort will be in competition with Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs and Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis for the mobile betting dollar, and Saffa said that was fine with him.

"We compete every day for the public's disposable income spent on entertainment," Saffa said. "We fully expect Southland and Oaklawn to develop their own first class apps. To operate in this marketplace, we will need to offer competitive odds and have a high quality app where people will be able to easily deposit and withdraw money. Saracen will have all of that. The marketplace works."

For old-schoolers, gamblers will still be able to walk into the casino to place a bet, Saffa said.

"This e-commerce will be an extension of our brick-and-mortar business and will give customers another option" he said. "But this will not take the place of our slot machines. Those will always be our No. 1 offering."

Saffa said Saracen's app will be available before March Madness starts.