Ribbon cut at Explore Academy

Six months into launching its operation, local education leaders cut the ribbon on and toured the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative's latest academy on Tuesday.

But officials behind the Explore Academy, which targets seventh- and eighth-grade students who want to improve their academic performance, did more than commemorate a new campus. They saw the students learning and celebrated their success during the school year.

"I just like how there aren't that many kids in here," eighth-grader Jessica Parker said. "The teacher can give us more attention because it's only like 10 of us in the class. In a regular public school, it's like 25 to 30 kids, and the teacher can't get to all of us."

Jessica and her classmates also sang the praises of the teachers who devote more time to helping them grasp educational concepts. Five teachers -- one for each core subject and an enrichment and electives instructor -- serve 45 students enrolled at Explore, which operates in the Horton-Richardson building of the old Dollarway High School campus on Dollarway Road.

"When someone is behind, you can take time to go back and take time to teach them if they are behind, and not just go ahead," eighth-grader Carrington Jackson said.

Explore Academy is the third non-traditional campus operated by the cooperative, which serves the Pine Bluff, Sheridan, Stuttgart, Watson Chapel and White Hall school districts as well as the Arkansas Correctional School and Arkansas School for the Deaf, both based in Little Rock. Based in Pine Bluff, the ARESC also operates Focus Academy for grades five to 12 and After Focus for grades seven through 12 at the old Belair Elementary and Flex Academy for high school students on Second Avenue and Beech Street. Students who committed an offense that would lead to expulsion from their regular schools can attend Focus or After Focus, and Flex Academy provides a flexible option for students who have to work but want to finish their studies.

Cathi Swan, the cooperative's director, said Explore helps middle school students who may have suffered a loss of learning and rekindle their spark for education so they have a better chance of succeeding in high school. The Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel districts partner with the cooperative to operate Explore, with additional support from the state departments of education and workforce services.

"If they are behind or have lost something in terms of learning and want to learn and catch up, this may be an option," Swan said. "The intervention is an academic, social and emotional one."

The ARESC is in the process of adding an After Flex program for those who have dropped out and want to come back to earn a diploma, Swan said.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, a former elementary teacher and principal, asked students if what they learn at Explore goes beyond the classroom. While one student explained that teachers usually don't give homework, social studies teacher Monya Lagrone said the lessons she teaches helps students make connections to available careers.

"No. 1, the teacher is the expert, not mom, not dad, but the teacher with the work they're doing here," said Eric Elders, the ARESC academies' team leader. "And the learning they're receiving here, they can take what they're learning here and apply what they're doing at the house or in the real world or wherever. The learning leaves the building and it goes home with the students."

The cooperative partnered with NOLA Education LLC of the New Orleans area "to plan, implement and reflect upon an accelerated learning model of curriculum and instruction," Swan added. A Temporary Assistance for Needy Families grant went toward the curriculum, she said.

Cheryl Hatley, the Pine Bluff district's support services director, reacted to the academy drawing together students from the three traditional middle and junior high schools in the area -- Watson Chapel, Robert F. Morehead and Jack Robey.

"If we're going to live in this community, this would be the utmost place they can sit next to each other and be partners and have collaborative thinking and not necessarily be separated by what room they're in," Hatley said. "When they go back to their friends, they'll have a new friend. I worked with a kid today from Dollarway, Robert F. Morehead Middle School. I can see the separation on the buses, but that would be the one thing. It's a great facility, and I love the teacher strategies being used, but me being me, I would have to say that."