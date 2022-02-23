Road crews prepare for ice and snow

BENTONVILLE – Benton County road crews started to pretreat roads Tuesday in advance of forecasted ice and snow while school districts weighed whether to attempt in-person learning today.

At least three of the area's larger school districts -- Bentonville, Rogers and Springdale -- decided to keep students at home for classes.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring and other county officials held a briefing Tuesday to discuss weather preparations.

Jay Frasier, public services administrator, said crews started to pretreat roads with a salt brine mixture Tuesday. He said crews will be out today putting salt and sand on bridges, overpasses and intersections.

Ice is just as much of a challenge to the Road Department as it is to drivers because crews have just as much trouble getting around on it, Frasier said.

"We encourage folks at home to get what you need today and tomorrow; stay home if you possibly can," Frasier said.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa is calling for a slight chance of snow and sleet this morning with a high of 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with snow and sleet accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.

Tonight's forecast calls for sleet, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain before 7 p.m., then freezing rain and sleet likely. The low will be around 25.

Thursday's forecast shows freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 1 p.m., then snow and freezing rain with a high of 31 degrees. More snow is expected Thursday night.

It should be sunny with a high near 35 on Friday.

Dave Parker, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said the agency was busy Tuesday putting salt brine on highways in northern Arkansas.

"We're out today with the salt brine hitting all the A routes -- major highways and certainly all parts of I-49," said Parker. He said highways in the Harrison and Mountain Home areas were also being treated with brine.

Robert McGowen, Benton County's administrator of public safety, said the county is on the border on what weather it will receive.

"A lot of times, we don't know until the event is starting to unfold of what we are going to get because of the unpredictability of where the fronts are going to hit," he said.

McGowen said the worst case with ice is power outages and treacherous driving conditions.

Moehring encouraged people to pay close attention to the weather event. He said there may be some difficult days ahead for Northwest Arkansas.

Brian Lester, county attorney and chief of staff for Washington County Judge Joseph Wood, said Tuesday the county will follow its normal procedure of monitoring the weather and road conditions to determine whether offices will be open.

Washington County does not pretreat county roads in the event of winter weather. The county uses road graders to plow snow and trucks to spread gravel on ice and snow as needed.

Benton County facilities and circuit courts will be closed today due to predicted inclement weather. Candidate filings will still happen despite the building closure. Candidates who need to file during the building closure can contact their party chairperson or the county clerk, Betsy Harrell, and provisions will be made to allow them to file, Harrell said.