Sanctions late, short, says state’s Congress members

Several members of Arkansas' all-Republican congressional delegation said Tuesday that newly announced sanctions against Russia should have come sooner.

Speaking at the White House Tuesday, President Joe Biden, a Democrat, announced that the United States would impose new sanctions on Russia in response to what he called "the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine."

U.S. Rep. French Hill, of Little Rock, said sanctions should have been imposed long before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Monday he would send the Russian military into Donetsk and Luhansk, two breakaway provinces in eastern Ukraine.

"In my view, President Biden should have worked with our allies and placed an initial set of sanctions months ago as Russia amounted troops on the border of Ukraine," Hill said.

The new tranche of sanctions will target Russian banks and sovereign debt. Sanctions will also be used against Russia's ultra-wealthy elite who "share in the corrupt gains of the Kremlin policies," Biden said. Biden, who has said U.S. troops will not conduct operations in Ukraine in response to a Russian invasion, also announced he would move forces to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to bolster NATO allies.

While a spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton did not respond to an interview request, Cotton, in an interview on Fox News Tuesday, said the new tranche of sanctions on Russia was "a step in the right direction," but was not enough.

"I've been calling for months now the kind of punishing sanctions that Joe Biden and western leaders keep promising but never revealing," Cotton said.

Cotton also said sanctions should target Russia's oil, gas and mineral industries as well as restricting its access to international banking.

A spokesperson for U.S. Sen. John Boozman also did not respond to an interview request while a spokeswoman for U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro said he was unavailable.

However, on Tuesday, Boozman tweeted the U.S. should impose "dramatic sanctions on Putin and his enablers."

"The U.S. must offer unmistakable support for Ukraine with continued assistance for its people and defense efforts. Now is a time for strength and resolve," he said.

Like Hill, congressmen Steve Womack of Rogers and Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs said they were worried Russia's latest move to send troops into eastern Ukraine is upending an order in Europe that's been in place since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Womack didn't specify what specific sanctions the U.S. should impose on Russia other than that they should inflict "deep hardships" on the country.

"They've got to be consequential, they've got to result in the kind of hardships that can have implications for the regime," Womack said.

Hill also said he supports "secondary sanctions" on Putin's inner circle, including their families, that would include restrictions on banking and travel.

"They're only as good as they're multi-lateral and we worked hard to make sure the G7 countries are all supportive of the sanctions -- the severe sanctions package," Hill said.

For weeks, Congress has debated sanctions and whether such a move should preempt a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Democrats in Congress largely hold the view sanctions should be used as a response to a Russian invasion, while many Republican lawmakers have called for them weeks earlier.

While Congress is out of session, Hill, Womack and Westerman said they were unsure if Congress would take any action against Russia when it returns next week.

Westerman, who serves as the ranking member on the House Committee on Natural Resources, criticized the Biden administration for limited permits for drilling on federal lands.

While Russia serves as a major provider of natural gas to Germany and other European countries, on Tuesday Germany announced it would halt approval of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, built to transport Russian natural gas to Europe.

During a trip to Germany in November, Westerman said he told members of the incoming German government it should consider canceling the pipeline.

"They go out and try to tout themselves as environmentalists and green when they're a lot to blame for creating this problem where Russia is controlling the energy sector in that part of the world," Westerman said.

Womack blamed the Obama Administration policies on Syria and its response to Russia's annexation of Ukraine's territory of Crimea in 2014 as reasons why Putin ordered troops into Ukrainian territory again.

"I think this goes all the way back to the Obama Administration when Joe Biden was vice president," Womack said. "Again, red lines didn't mean anything. They didn't mean anything in Syria [over the use of chemical weapons] and they haven't meant anything with regard to Russia."