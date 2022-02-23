Senator getting honors at event

State Sen. Stephanie Flowers of Pine Bluff will be recognized with a Legend Among Us award during the seventh annual Arkansas Heritage Celebration of Black History Month. The virtual event will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Author Jason Irby will award Flowers and five other Arkansans. Covid protocols will no longer allow the event to be held in person, Irby said in a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.com.

Viewers can see the celebration on Irby Vision, his YouTube channel, at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBk7tI6bMymPRgkzeQHd2Ow?app=desktop.

Flowers, a local lawyer, is the seventh of nine children of the late attorney, W. Harold Flowers, and educator, Margaret Brown Flowers.

A native of Pine Bluff, she graduated from Pine Bluff High School, Philander Smith College, and Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University at Houston, Texas. While in law school, she served as the research editor for the law review journal, according to the news release.

"Sen. Flowers is a lawyer who was first licensed to practice law in Texas in 1982 and in Arkansas in 1991. She has been in private practice since 1982 -- spending nine years in Houston and 20 years in Pine Bluff. She is a member of several law associations including the W. Harold Flowers Law Society, named in honor of her father, and the Jefferson County Bar Association," according to the release.

In 1994, Flowers served as deputy prosecutor in juvenile court in Jefferson County. In 2004, she successfully ran for Arkansas state representative in District 17. She served three terms as state representative, and in 2010 successfully ran for Arkansas State Senate in District 5. In 2012, she ran successfully for Arkansas Senate in District 25, according to the release.

While a state representative, she chaired the House City, County and Local Affairs committee and co-chaired the Claims Review subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council. She was a member of the Public Health, Welfare, and Labor Committee; the Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs Committee; and the Information Technology Committee, according to the release.

As state senator, she is currently as the vice chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, a member of the Senate City, County, and Local Affairs Committee, Joint Budget Committee, and the Arkansas Legislative Council, according to the release.

"She has successfully sponsored and cosponsored key legislation, enhancing public education and economic development in Arkansas," according to the release.

"In 2008, she was honored to serve as a member of the executive committee of the Arkansas state democratic party under the late chairman, Bill Gwatney. That same year, she was elected an Obama delegate to the Democratic National Committee. She is a member of the Jefferson County Democratic Women. She is engaged in her community, and has supported many projects that are making a difference in the lives of young people, adults and seniors of Senate District 25, and the state of Arkansas," according to the release.

She is a member of the Mount Pleasant AME Church. Flowers has one son, William Zeri, and a German shepherd, named Malachi.

Saturday's Black History Month celebration was originally scheduled to take place at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center at Little Rock. However, out of an abundance of caution and safety, it is now set to be live streamed.

Details: Jasonirby.wordpress.com or jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail.com.