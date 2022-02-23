Sherwood man sentenced to 15 years for sexual assault

A 41-year-old Sherwood man, linked to the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl through DNA, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday by a Pulaski County jury after a one-day trial.

The seven women and five men deliberated about 20 minutes to find Jon Eric LaRue guilty as charged with first-degree sexual assault. The panel took another 36 minutes to decide on the 15-year term for the father of three, which will make him parole eligible after serving about four years.

The charge is a Class A felony that carries a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison for large habitual offenders like LaRue, who has convictions for marijuana trafficking in Pulaski and White counties.

LaRue's daughter was the girl's best friend, and the girl told police she and the other girl had been sharing a bed during a New Year's Eve 2016 sleepover when LaRue accosted her.

The girl said she was awakened by LaRue rubbing her legs. When his daughter stirred like she might wake up, LaRue carried her to his own bed and repeatedly sexually assaulted her, the girl, now 19, testified.

LaRue, who spent about 26 minutes on the witness stand, said he never touched the girl inappropriately, telling jurors the only contact he had with the girl after she went to bed was when he covered her with a blanket as she slept.

LaRue told jurors the girl had approached him in the middle of the night, waking him up with a whisper and a touch. LaRue testified he sent her away.

"I had just fallen asleep. I felt something touching me. It was [her]," he said. "I said, 'No, this cannot happen. You need to go back in there and go to bed.'"

The next morning, LaRue assured the girl he would not tell her parents because nothing had happened between them, and fixed breakfast for the girl and his family.

After taking the girls for ice cream, LaRue said he drove the girl home, joined by his daughter and his own father, who was visiting from Texas. He showed jurors a photograph of both girls together smiling taken the afternoon of New Year's Day 2017 when they got ice cream.

LaRue said he didn't learn about the girl's accusations until Sherwood detectives came to see him about a month later.

But LaRue could not explain how semen got in the girl's underwear. According to testimony, the DNA could have only come from three sources in the LaRue home, the defendant, his 4-year-old son or his father.

The DNA is not definitive, and only shows that a man related to LaRue produced it, said defense attorney John Wesley Hall. The lawyer further questioned why no definitive DNA was found, given the number of sex acts the girl had accused LaRue of.

Hall told jurors the genetic material could have just accumulated on the girl's clothing, noting that the sleepover had been impromptu and the girl had to borrow sleepwear from LaRue's mother.

"It's the male lineage of Jon LaRue. How did it get there? Nobody knows," Hall said in closing arguments. 'There's DNA all over the house."

LaRue's claim that nothing happened doesn't fit the evidence, deputy prosecutor Melissa Brown and Beth Kanopsic told the jury. As significant as the DNA were the intimate injuries found on the teen when she went to authorities when she got away from LaRue, Brown said.