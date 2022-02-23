Spanish church agrees to abuse inquiry

MADRID -- A Madrid-based law firm will conduct a yearlong inquiry into past and present sexual abuse committed by Spain's Roman Catholic clergy, members of religious orders, teachers and others associated with the church, the law firm and the head of the country's bishops' conference said Tuesday.

The public announcement marked a departure from the previous position of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, which for years rejected the idea of taking a comprehensive approach to investigating sex abuse. Some abuse survivors met the news with skepticism.

Cardinal Juan Jose Omella, the conference's president, said the goal of the inquiry by law firm Cremades & Calvo Sotelo "is the help and reparation of the victims, establishing new and additional channels to collaborate and denounce in addition to those existing in over 40 offices established by the Church."

The inquiry is intended to cover all abuse and is not limited to investigating only cases in a certain time period, according to Javier Cremades, the law firm's founder.

Cremades said, as a faithful Catholic himself, he was both overwhelmed by the task and "convinced that the Church must go to the end, get to the bottom, investigate, beg for pardon, if it's needed, and rectify everything that is necessary."

Although some bishops and religious orders had said they were open to an inquest, the Spanish Episcopal Conference previously rejected a comprehensive investigation, instead encouraging victims to report their allegations to diocesan offices.

Cremades and Omella presented the law firm's investigation as an external audit. Cremades said he wants to coordinate with Spanish authorities, who are considering an investigation of their own.

Spanish lawmakers are expected to vote in March on the terms of a parliamentary investigation into the depths of the sexual abuse committed by Catholic clergy. The Spanish government has proposed having the country's ombudsman lead that inquiry.

Omella and Cremades deferred questions about whether bishops would testify at the Spanish parliament.

Pressure on the bishops to act has been growing as more victims have come forward publicly with accounts of abuse. Spanish media have also revealed how the church's hierarchy dismissed many of the allegations, ignored the victims and obstructed investigations, often moving such priests to new parishes or overseas missionary stints, where they could perpetuate their abuses.

Sexual abuse survivors were lukewarm to the announcement, describing the inquiry's setup as misguided.

Fernando García Salmones, a spokesperson for the Robbed Childhood Association, called the audit a "maneuver to deter attention" because the Church would dictate its terms to the law firm.

Information for this article was contributed by Nicole Winfield of The Associated Press.

The President of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, Cardinal Juan Jose Omella speaks during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Spanish bishops are tasking a private law firm with a year-long inquiry into past and present sexual abuse committed by members and associates of the Catholic Church. The move is a departure from years rejecting comprehensive action but some sex abuse survivors still regard it as insufficient. (AP Photo/Paul White)



The President of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, Cardenal Juan Jose Omella, centre, reacts to a question next to Spanish lawyer Javier Cremades, left, during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Spanish bishops are tasking a private law firm with a year-long inquiry into past and present sexual abuse committed by members and associates of the Catholic Church. The move is a departure from years rejecting comprehensive action but some sex abuse survivors still regard it as insufficient. (AP Photo/Paul White)

