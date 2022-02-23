Speaking of bad sports …

According to those who crunch the numbers at The Wall Street Journal--and who crunches numbers better in journalism?--the Winter Olympics in Beijing was a big dud for the NBC television network. The Games drew "the smallest average U.S. prime-time audience ever recorded for the Olympics since NBCUniversal began broadcasting the event decades ago."

The audience watching what many dubbed the Genocide Olympics was down 42 percent from the last Winter Games in South Korea in 2018--and that particular Olympics drew the lowest audience until that point.

PR types at the network and at the Games told the press that, yeah, but more people watched the Games through streaming services on their phones. Certainly. But it is telling when the sports chairman of NBC tells the papers: "This was probably the most difficult Olympics of all time."

A lot of that had to do with the Games being in the East, many time zones away from the U.S. market. A lot of that had to do with the lack of spectators due to covid. A lot of that had to do with several awful story lines, fake snow, and Red Chinese guards manhandling the Western press.

And perhaps some of it had to do with many Americans not being comfortable watching a host country who parades a Muslim Uyghur out for the opening ceremony, then disappears her for the rest of the Games. And the accusation/withdrawal of a sexual assault claim against a Party official by an international star athlete.

Maybe the OIC will think twice before turning the Games over to a totalitarian country again.

A headline in The New York Times after it was all over called these Games a "joyless triumph."

Well, it was joyless, all right.