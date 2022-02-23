Springdale council finally approves sale of land

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council on Tuesday approved 5-3 the sale of land that was tabled Feb. 8 when another potential buyer came to the council meeting wanting to submit a competing offer.

The council approved selling 14 acres at 5576 N. Oak St. for $480,000 to Manuel Nava under his business, Guadalupe Masonry Homes.

Nava also agreed to donate right of way along the property back to the city for possible improvements to Oak Street at some point in the future, said City Attorney Ernest Cate.

The land was appraised at $525,000.

Council members Amelia Williams, Mike Overton and Mike Lawson voted against the sale.

Lawson said after the meeting that he didn't think the city should sell land for less than its assessed value -- especially with the rising real estate market.

"The city is not in dire straits, so we don't need to sell it," he said. "And we don't know what's going to happen in the future," he said.

Council member Kevin Flores made the motion in favor of selling the land, and included a request for the city to set policy as to how it would sell land in the future.

State law makes no provision that cities must have a bidding process for the sale of property, Cate said.

Nava on Feb. 8 thought the sale was in its final steps, and the council would easily approve it.

Colton Miller and Devin Cluff came to that meeting and told the council they wanted to make an offer of $440,000 on the same land.

Miller and Cluff originally approached the city in June with an offer of $369,000, which the city declined.

The men called Wyman Morgan, the city's director of administration and finance, again in the fall, saying they wanted to submit another offer. They never did, Morgan said.

Nava offered $300,000 on Jan. 17, which the city also turned down. But he returned with the offer of $480,000.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said the city wasn't trying to sell the land, therefore, had not set up a procedure for land sales.

Nava, Miller and Cluff approached the city about purchasing the land, Morgan said.

The city staff had not contacted a real estate agent and had not advertised the land for sale, Morgan said. The council had not given staff approval to sell the land.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the sale of $10.2 million in bonds to help finance a solar project with Today's Power and the Springdale School District. Today's Power will make "payment in lieu of taxes" of $437,987 to the city and 35% of the taxes the company normally would pay over the 20 years of the project. The facility -- to be located south of Sonora Middle School -- over the 20 years of the bond agreement, would reduce by an estimated $2 million what the district pays for electrical power at three schools.

• Approved $26,440 for a one-year membership in the Municipal Arts Agency, facilitated by the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange. The agency would bring together Springdale and four other cities in Northwest Arkansas to develop arts and culture in the region with a cohesive vision. The agency also would provide each city with individualized consulting and training to help develop that city's culture and arts identity.