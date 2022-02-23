Super Quiz: TV Theme Lyrics

1. "Won't you be my neighbor?"

2. "Didn't need no welfare state; everybody pulled his weight."

3. "They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky."

4. "Come and knock on our door, we've been waiting for you."

5. "Love is all around, no need to waste it. You can have the town, why don't you take it?"

6. "Your job's a joke, you're broke, your life's DOA."

7. "Men, men, men, men, manly men men, men."

8. "Sing me a song of a lass that is gone, say, could that lass be I?"

9. "Bad boys, whatcha want. Watcha want, whatcha gonna do?"

ANSWERS:

1. "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood"

2. "All in the Family"

3. "The Addams Family"

4. "Three's Company"

5. "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"

6. "Friends"

7. "Two and a Half Men"

8. "Outlander"

9. "Cops"