Taylor files for another term as circuit judge in Fourth Judicial District

FAYETTEVILLE -- Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor filed Tuesday in Little Rock for reelection to a third term on the bench in Washington and Madison counties.

Taylor, 53, of Huntsville, is the incumbent for the Division 7 seat in the 4th Judicial District. She has no announced opponent.

"It is my privilege and my honor to serve as circuit judge, and I serve in this position and hope that I make a positive difference in people's lives," Taylor said. "They can depend on me to do my very best in every case to make the best decision within the law that I can make."

Taylor said she and other judges in the district are putting a new focus on domestic violence cases.

"The judges of our judicial district as a whole have decided that this is an area that we need to concentrate on to address the needs of not only victims of domestic abuse, but also the perpetrators to try to change their behavior and help the families who have domestic violence issues," she said.

Taylor said she and the other judges will be working with several providers, such as Peace at Home Family Shelter and the Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Violence, to develop services, such as intervention, and get people who need the services connected with them.

Taylor was first elected to the bench in 2010, out-polling three opponents in the primary and then winning a runoff with Steve Zega. District 7 was a new judgeship at the time. Taylor was reelected March 1, 2016, running unopposed.

She received her undergraduate degree from Western Connecticut State University in 1989. She earned her juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in 1993.

Before she was elected circuit judge, Taylor was the presiding judge in Madison County District Court, having been elected in 2004.

Taylor was in private practice with the Jackson & Taylor Law Firm in Huntsville and had her own firm, Joanna Taylor, P.A.

She was deputy prosecuting attorney in Carroll County in 2003-04 and worked for the Hall Law Office in Huntsville from 1994-2005. Taylor is originally from Texarkana.

Judges on the Arkansas Circuit Courts are selected through nonpartisan elections. They compete in nonpartisan primaries, occurring at the same time as the primary elections for other state officials. A candidate who receives more than 50% of the vote wins the seat. If no candidate garners a majority of the vote, the top two candidates compete in a runoff during the general election.

The judicial election is May 24.

Circuit judges serve six-year terms and are paid $180,129 a year.