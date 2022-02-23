The Renaissance men





One of the best things about the decade I spent working in the governor's office was the opportunity to meet the smartest people in state government. Though often derided as bureaucrats, I found them to be experts in their fields. They could have made far more money in the private sector, but they loved this state and took joy in serving their fellow Arkansans.

Two of the most interesting were Ray Hanley, the state Medicaid director at the time, and Joe David Rice, the state tourism director. Both are Renaissance men. They can speak knowledgeably on a broad range of issues, especially their native state, its history and culture. Hanley and Rice are now retired from state government, but we keep in touch.

And in the spirit of true Renaissance men, both are now novelists.

Hanley is president and chief executive officer of the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, a nonprofit organization based in Little Rock that promotes health-care excellence through education and evaluation. AFMC, which was established in 1972, has more than 300 employees. Hanley worked more than 28 years with the Arkansas Department of Human Services, beginning in 1974 and ending in 2003. The last 16 years were spent as Medicaid director.

Hanley spent five years as chairman of the National Association of Medicaid Directors. By the time I got to the governor's office in 1996, he was already the go-to person nationally when it came to Medicaid. Hanley has a fine-tuned wit. During long, boring meetings, he often drew cartoons of prominent Arkansas figures and handed them to me. Hanley joined AFMC in 2010.

Many Arkansans know his name because of the postcards from Arkansas' past that are published in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Hanley persuaded the Arkansas Gazette to run the feature in 1986 to help mark the state's sesquicentennial. His brother Steven, who died in August 2015, was part of the project. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette picked up the popular feature in 1991 and continues to run it. The brothers' collection contains about 25,000 Arkansas postcards.

Hanley has written 20 nonfiction books that are filled with photos about various aspects of Arkansas history. He donates proceeds to local historical societies and museums. Hanley and I have much in common, though he is several years older. He was raised in Malvern, and I grew up just down the road in Arkadelphia. We're both Ouachita Baptist University graduates.

Rice, meanwhile, was born at Paragould and raised primarily in Jonesboro before moving to Little Rock, where he graduated from McClellan High School in 1970. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas and a master's degree in environmental planning from the University of Illinois before returning to Arkansas to work for the West Central Arkansas Planning and Development District.

Rice began working for the state in 1978. He became tourism director in 1987 and retired in 2017 so he could devote his time to writing. In addition to fiction and nonfiction books, Rice writes magazine articles. Few people know rural Arkansas better.

His first novel is titled "An Undercurrent of Murder." It came out last year and is set along the Buffalo River. Characters Randy Lassiter and Gib Yarberry go on a trip along the river and discover a body. They later find a waterproof container that has information that could bring down the local power structure in the Ozarks. Rice's other lead character is Leslie Carlisle, a professional photographer.

Mike Mills, founder of Buffalo Outdoor Center at Ponca, calls the book "a great work of fiction set in a real-world place. If you don't know the Buffalo River, you will want to get a map and explore the actual locations."

Richard Davies, a former director of what was then the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, says Rice's expertise "with all things dealing with Arkansas geography, especially the Buffalo National River, sets the stage for a riveting mystery with a cast of memorable characters."

In Rice's second novel, "A Nasty Way to Die," Lassiter and Carlisle decide to get married. The story is set in Little Rock with trips along the way to Memphis, Hot Springs (where Rice aptly describes the Arlington Hotel as having the slowest elevators in the South), Helena and Tunica, Miss.

"I had worked on those books for a long time," Rice says. "Once I retired from state government, I had no reason not to finish them. I've been floating the Buffalo since before it became a national park 50 years ago, so I knew I wanted to set the first novel there. There are third and fourth novels in the works. In the third book, the characters will be on their honeymoon in the Bahamas. The fourth one will be set in Little Rock."

Hanley's first novel starts with a phone call an Arkansas physician receives from a friend in 2011. It leads to a murder a century earlier when Confederate veterans gathered in Little Rock. Titled "Reunion in Time," the novel's main character, Dr. Jack Kernick, must travel back a century in time to prevent a murder and keep the new state Capitol from being destroyed.

The book is based on an actual event, the United Confederate Veterans reunion from May 16-18, 1911. The reunion drew more than 140,000 people, placing it among the largest gatherings in state history. There were more than 12,000 Civil War veterans in attendance, many of whom stayed at a camp in what's now MacArthur Park. Towns across the country had bid on the massive reunion.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.




